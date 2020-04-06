Opinion

Premier League players called out for pay cut – Uncomfortable truth is what about these people instead?

Premier League players have found themselves thrust into the heart of the virus debate.

Politicians and many others demanding they show sacrifice and leadership by example, via going without some of their pay during this crisis.

On Saturday, a PFA statement approved by the 20 Premier League Captains said that the players are totally committed to doing their bit during this crisis BUT that they are not convinced in many ways, with regard to the Premier League proposals that were unveiled on Friday.

As has been reported widely elsewhere, the Premier League Captains and players are worried that any pay cut (as opposed to deferred wages) would/could simply see unscrupulous billionaire PL club owners benefit.

The Premier League players wanting guarantees that if they do agree a wage cut, that money would benefit good causes, whether the NHS or ensuring lower paid people continue to be paid in full as normal.

Many people have come to the defence of Premier League players, pointing out many individual players have already financially helped the NHS and other good causes, plus it is claimed that overwhelmingly the players are prepared to back any financial plans once agreed through the PFA with clubs and the authorities.

Looking at the bigger picture, plenty of people are also asking why it is Premier League players who are being scapegoated, what about other wealthy individuals in society?

The last published Sunday Times rich list came out in May 2019, these were the top 20 current UK sports stars in terms of wealth:

As you can see, Sergio Aguero was the highest Premier League player with a fortune of £58m.

Compare that to the 2019 Sunday Times richest top 20 of all (including the Reuben brothers at number two with wealth of over £18billion, who are allegedly part of the bid to buy Newcastle United):

What about comparing rich Premier League players to the wealth of Premier League club owners (as published by the Express in October 2019):

No comparison is there? Only five are not billionaires and only four worth less than £900m.

What about musicians/artists? I’m not pointing the finger of blame at them but the Sunday Times 2019 rich list showed that the richest Premier League player (Aguero £58m), wouldn’t even get in the top 40 musician/artist list (Barry Gibb and Mark Knopfler joint 39th/40th with £75m each:

Or how about another sector of society that are avoiding the ire of politicians, these are the top 20 richest ‘Aristocrats’ according to the 2019 Sunday Times list:

Strange that the Tory politicians are not demanding their aristocratic mates have to do something…

Bottom line is surely that all wealthy people need to do what they can to help those less fortunate in this crisis BUT when it comes to wealth, the 500 senior Premier League squad players are rich BUT not that rich, when you start digging deeper.

