News

Premier League now working towards restarting in less than 8 weeks time – Report

Premier League clubs are to meet once again this week.

Top of the agenda will be plans on restarting football and outlining a schedule to complete the 2019/20 season.

The 20 clubs will meet via video conferencing on Friday to agree a provisional plan.

Ahead of the meeting, ESPN have reported that their sources have told them the date that the Premier League clubs are currently working towards.

They say the league have identified Saturday 6 June for a return to action, less than eight weeks time, if everything falls into place.

As is widely accepted whatever date football returns, Premier League matches would be behind closed doors in these latest plans.

Germany is currently the most advanced of major leagues in terms of working toward a return to competitive games, the Bundesliga squads are back in training, though non-contact initially, with hopes of matches restarting in May.

Reports from Italy say that Serie A clubs are also hoping for a May return as the virus situation and numbers affected have shown positive signs recently, though June maybe looks more viable as a possibility.

Any plans agreed on Friday will be tentative of course, as the Premier League clubs accept that everything depends on the bigger picture, before football can then look to restart.

In other news on Monday, Mike Ashley and Newcastle United are now looking increasingly isolated in terms of billionaire football club owners at major clubs exploiting the furlough scheme set up by the government.

Tottenham today having followed Liverpool’s lead in doing a u-turn, after a tidal wave of criticism shamed them for intending to use taxpayers money to pay their staff during this crisis.

