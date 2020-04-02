Opinion

Premier League boss volunteers for pay cut – Puts Newcastle United and other clubs to shame

The reputation of Eddie Howe has gone up yet another notch.

The Bournemouth manager becoming the first Premier League one to volunteer to take a pay cut during this current national and international crisis.

Bournemouth releasing a statement saying that as well as Eddie Howe, the club’s chief executive, first team technical director and Howe’s assistant manager Jason Tindall have also done the same.

Whilst we are told it will be the end of the week and the result of days of negotiations (representatives of clubs, leagues and players are meeting throughout this week) before we are set to hear what Premier League players are collectively prepared to do, there is nothing to stop Steve Bruce and his senior coaching staff, or those at the other 18 PL club, doing the same as Eddie Howe.

Indeed it is the same with Lee Charnley and the other 18 Premier League chief executives, taking a voluntary pay cut the same as Bournemouth’s chief executive Neill Blake.

In their statement (see below), Bournemouth say that whilst they are taking advantage of the government’s furlough scheme and putting non-playing/coaching staff on leave, they are committed to topping up the government money and ensure those staff still get 100% of their normal pay. They also state: ‘Furloughed staff will continue to have their benefits – including pension contributions – paid by the club, and holiday entitlement will accrue during this period.’

Contrast all of this with Mike Ashley at Newcastle, we only found out on Monday that he had put non-playing (and senior management/coaching) staff on furlough leave because the Chronicle found out via NUFC staff who had received emails that Mike Ashley had instructed Lee Charnley to send out.

It is absolutely shameful that we have now reached Thursday and still not one word from Mike Ashley and Newcastle United explaining/justifying why they were the first Premier League club to furlough their staff and exactly what the details are.

It may well be questionable why any Premier League club has done this with their lowest paid staff but at least Tottenham, Norwich and Bournemouth have communicated with the media and fans, as to what they have done and why.

Official statement from AFC Bournemouth’s board of directors:

‘As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues to gather pace, there are far more questions than answers regarding its effects.

One thing is for certain, however; the wellbeing of our employees, supporters, local communities and everyone around the world is of far greater significance than football matches.

There is no script for moments like this. No tactics and no set plays to find a winning formula. But as a board we are continually looking at ways to ensure the future of the club and our employees is protected when the season returns.

With this in mind, the club’s chief executive Neill Blake, first team technical director Richard Hughes, manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall have all taken significant, voluntary pay cuts for the entirety of this uncertain time.

We have also advised a number of staff across all areas of the club that they will be temporarily furloughed, as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

These measures have been taken to safeguard the financial stability of the club during what is such an uncertain period, not only in football but for businesses in all industries across the world.

Furloughed employees – all of whose roles have been affected by the closure of Vitality Stadium and the club’s other sites – will be on leave for a minimum of three weeks under the UK government’s coronavirus job retention scheme, which is currently set to run until Sunday 31st May.

Affected staff can be recalled to work after a short notice period, if necessary.

Throughout the entirety of this time, they will continue to receive their full salary, with the club committing to topping up each furloughed employee’s wages to 100 per cent of their normal pay, while claiming back 80 per cent of their wages up to a maximum of £2,500 per month, as per government guidelines.

Furloughed staff will continue to have their benefits – including pension contributions – paid by the club, and holiday entitlement will accrue during this period.

We are also offering training schemes to allow furloughed staff to continue their development while on leave, and we look forward to welcoming these employees back to their roles as soon it is possible for the club to fully function again.

In this time of great uncertainty, our thoughts are with those who are affected by this virus and those who are caring for them.’

