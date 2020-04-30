News

Pochettino is ‘almost’ saying he wants this Newcastle United job – Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has been talking about Mauricio Pochettino coming to St James Park.

The Sky Sports pundit says that: ‘Pochettino is the best possible manager Newcastle could get at this moment in time.’

Whilst as for the former Spurs boss himself, Jamie Carragher states that: ‘Pochettino is almost saying he would like the job.’

Many Newcastle fans would love to see a credible manager appointed to replace Steve Bruce as soon as possible, in order to along with new owners help to rebuild the club after 13 wasted years of Mike Ashley neglect.

Whilst Rafa Benitez is obviously a name that instantly springs to mind as someone who could take on the rebuilding job, he is under contract at the minute and Mauricio Pochettino has done a great job since arriving in the Premier League, his teams finishing 8th, 5th, 3rd, 2nd, 3rd and 4th. One season at Southampton and five at Spurs.

One thing you can say about Steve Bruce is that he must be a canny bloke. Judging by the number of people in the media and in football claiming he is a great manager who deserves to keep the job, that is a manager who in his entire career has won nothing and not even finished top eight on any occasion.

Jamie Carragher says it is only right that if new ambitious owners take over Newcastle, that they bring in a better quality manager, no matter what Bruce’s mates say.

In appointing a quality manager it is very often all about timing and as well as believing that Pochettino wants the Newcastle job, Jamie Carragher thinks the timing is perfect. Pochettino out of work and needing to be snapped up, before the likes of Real Madrid and Man Utd will be knocking on his door.

Like so many Newcastle fans, I can’t wait for the day when Mike Ashley packs his bags and the likes of Steve Bruce and Lee Charnley go the journey as well.

Jamie Carragher speaking to Sky Sports:

“People in football would love Steve Bruce to get a chance…but if new owners were to come into any business, football or otherwise, why would they not do what they wanted to do right from the very beginning?

“I don’t think the new owners coming into Newcastle should be criticised for changing the manager.

“Giving Steve Bruce £100m, £200m, £300m to spend when he is not your guy, just to appease people, is not right.

“They want to hit the ground running and Pochettino is the best possible manager Newcastle could get at this moment in time.

“Pochettino is almost saying he would like the job.

“He is available and he is getting linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United, far bigger clubs than Newcastle and are right at the top end compared to where Newcastle are right now.

“It would be a big decision if he were to put his hand up and take the job, especially if, say, the Manchester United job were to come up in 6-12 months.”

“Even though there is a lot of excitement, they won’t get right to the top straight away.

“There will be players that come in, cost a lot of money, won’t work and will have to be replaced, that’s just the building process.

“The perfect example of that is what happened at Manchester City. They had Mark Hughes in charge and brought in players like Robinho, they tried to sign Kaka and went for players they probably didn’t need.

“But the building process started a little later and we’ve seen the success they have had.”

