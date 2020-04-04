News

Players not happy with proposed pay cut as it could benefit unscrupulous club owners – Report

Friday saw a significant Premier League meeting take place.

All 20 clubs connecting by video conferencing to discuss their latest response to the virus crisis.

Amongst the items on the agenda was the hot topic of wages for Premier League players.

Unable to play at the minute, many people looking to them, rightly or wrongly, to make sacrifices and show leadership, when the general public is suffering so badly financially in many cases.

In the official statement released after Friday’s meeting, the Premier League said that every club is to ask their players to agree to accept only 70% of their normal pay, with the 30% a combination of a pay cut and deferred (delayed) wages.

On Saturday morning there has been an interesting follow up report from The Athletic, revealing the rationale for that 70%/30% initiative and more importantly, the fact that at a number of clubs the players aren’t happy about the idea, because it would benefit certain unscrupulous Premier League club owners.

The Athletic say that their information is that the proposal is a 10% pay cut, then the remaining 20% to be withheld until the start of next season.

The rationale behind those proposals, is that if the remaining games this season are completed, they will almost certainly be behind closed doors, meaning clubs will lose approximately 10% of their total income in terms of matchday revenue. Then the the 20% deferred part of the wages is based on the potential loss from TV income if there end up being no further games able to be played this season.

The report says though that they have learned that there are a number of players who are very ‘suspicious’ of this plan ‘particularly as several clubs, including Newcastle United, Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur, have already taken advantage of a government-backed scheme to put hundreds of non-playing staff on furlough leave, taking them off the company’s payroll.’

The unhappy players not liking the idea that if they accept a 10% pay cut, it will be then simply a case of a number of unscrupulous wealthy owners benefiting, while the public purse covers the rest of the wage bill.

Hmmm, I wonder which club owner (who should have ‘unscrupulous’ as his middle name) springs to mind immediately…

To counter this possibility, The Athletic say that players at some clubs are instead proposing that instead they have a higher percentage of their wages deferred. instead of having the pay cut as well, BUT only on condition that clubs guarantee all non-playing staff will be kept on and paid as normal.

On Friday it was also revealed that a conference call had taken place between Jamaal Lascelles and the other 19 Premier League club captains. No doubt the subject of wages was top of their list and how to prevent unscrupulous owners benefiting from whatever drop in wages they agree in the coming days.

