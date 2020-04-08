News

Pierpaolo Marino claims 2019/20 Premier League season set to be cancelled – Dubious

Claims now from Italy that an announcement is imminent that the Premier League are going to cancel this current season.

I first saw this on Wednesday morning under a headline in the Chronicle saying ‘Serie A Chief’ has revealed this.

However, when you drill down, that headline is laughable.

The person reported to have made the comment is Pierpaolo Marino and to call him ‘Serie A Chief’ is embarrassing.

Marino is listed on the Udinese official website as Technical Area Manager/Director, he is nowhere near being chief of Udinese, never mind chief of Serie A.

Marino is said to have made the comment(s) on SportItalia, a TV channel in Italy, and the Chronicle (and others now) are not quoting directly from that TV show, instead it is from Italian football website football-italia quoting what was allegedly said in the TV programme.

The story doesn’t make a lot of sense for many reasons and the main one is that there is zero chance of the Premier League cancelling the current season at this stage. Like every other major league they are waiting until hopefully they can finish the less than quarter of matches that are left.

To call off the Premier League season now, would mean massive compensation to broadcasters and league challenges/claims from many others, including some clubs no doubt.

Why somebody some way down the hierarchy at Udinese would have a scoop on what the Premier League are going to do is another question.

The Pozzo family own both Udinese and Watford but that is a quantum leap to think Marino could have insider knowledge of such a massive decision if it was remotely true.

I’m guessing that the reality is that this has been a bit lost in translation/Chinese whispers and Marino was talking off the cuff in general in a personal capacity, about what could potentially happen.

The Premier League 100% need to get this 2019/20 season ‘done’, no matter what somebody from Udinese might or might not have said.

What football-italia say Pierpaolo Marino said on SportItalia;

“The Belgian Federation has already sanctioned the end of their league, despite the threats of sanctions from UEFA.

“In England, the Premier League is about to release a similar statement, because the situation there is becoming very, very serious.

“I frankly just hope we can enjoy football again after the virus.

“It doesn’t matter how long it takes, we need to get out of this danger zone.

“I am worried for the next seasons, not the old one.”

