Paul Merson says no chance of Kevin de Bruyne signing for Newcastle United

Kevin de Bruyne will not be signing for Newcastle United.

That is the ‘expert’ view of Paul Merson.

Sorry to have to break that news to you because no doubt this was a big expectation for you other Newcastle fans out there, the same as me…

Merson talking about who Newcastle would / should go after and be able to sign, if / when the takeover goes through.

The Sky Sports pundit saying that as well as Kevin de Bruyne, Newcastle won’t be able to sign Bruno Fernandes either.

Paul Merson thinks though that Newcastle would be able to attract relegation threatened Villa’s Jack Grealish and should sign him (if / when takeover happens).

It is funny how those in the media are desperate to play fantasy football and see Newcastle instantly going after some of the most sought after players and being able to sign them, whilst Newcastle fans (apart from those at the real extreme…) understand that it will be a more gradual process.

Even if the financial power of the Saudi PIF was in control of Newcastle United, Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules mean that according to football finance experts, the first season in charge would see them able to spend a maximum of £150m on players. Wages as well can only be accommodated up to a certain point, until revenues can be significantly increased over a period of time.

Kevin de Bruyne is arguably the best player in the world and in 26 Premier League appearances this season has been directly involved in 24 goals, scoring eight and 16 assists. The richest and most powerful clubs such as the Manchester clubs, aren’t going to suddenly give up their best players, whilst there are political considerations as well, whether a Qatar controlled club like Man City would ever trade with a Saudi controlled one.

As for players themselves, even if Newcastle had/have the money to buy him, would Jack Grealish want to sign for a club that couldn’t even offer Europa League football, never mind Champions League, for the foreseeable? Playing in a poor team, Grealish has an impressive seven goals and six assists in his 26 PL matches this season.

Realistically, I think if this NUFC takeover happens and money is available, you would be looking at signing hopefully four or five decent sized (£30m each?) level signings, rather than a couple at the level Grealish would probably cost.

With the current virus situation of course, nobody knows how the transfer market will look when it next opens, though little doubt that at least to some extent it is sure to bring prices down, or at least restrain them compared to the rapid inflation of recent years.

Paul Merson speaking to Sky Sports:

“You [Newcastle United] would have no chance with Kevin De Bruyne or Bruno Fernandes.

“But I would sign Jack Grealish.

“When I watch Newcastle play, they haven’t got enough brave footballers.

“I played against Newcastle many times and it was always about keeping the crowd quiet.

“For me, Jack Grealish would tick the boxes.

“One he would entertain and two, he would like to get on the ball.

“I would definitely take Grealish [though].”

