News

One of two American bids with ‘requisite funds’ named in rival Newcastle United Takeover attempt

Supporters are counting the days until the Newcastle United Takeover is finally confirmed.

The Saudi PIF financed bid seemingly agreed in principle with Mike Ashley and a deposit paid, with now only Premier League checks and go ahead awaited.

Whilst there has been plenty of talk around the morals and human rights side of the imminent new owners, it would be a massive surprise if the Premier League did find a valid reason, within their usual decision making process, to block the deal.

Likewise, accusations from Qatar of the Saudis facilitating TV piracy would surely be unlikely to prevent any Newcastle United takeover, considering the TV piracy issue has been going on for a few years and you’d assume has been considered / dealt with long before reaching this point.

However, that hasn’t prevented increasing claims of rival bidders prepared to step in, if for any reason the Saudi PIF deal doesn’t happen.

Henry Winter is arguably the best and most reliable national football journalist around, Chief Football Writer at The Times, Winter has regularly over the years called out Mike Ashley for his running of the club and taken the side of the fans, repeatedly saying that Ashley has to sell Newcastle United.

Whilst he isn’t a paid up member of the Newcastle United fanbase, he does have a lot of affection for the club, the supporters and the region.

At the weekend he revealed via his twitter account:

“Two American groups still interested in buying Newcastle United.

“Both have the requisite funds.

“Saudi bid (with Staveley and the Reubens) looks well-advanced though.”

The reports in recent weeks and months have mentioned increasingly America as the place where rival bids / interest is coming from.

Now on Tuesday morning we have one of these alleged rival American bids named.

The Mirror claiming that Henry Mauriss is the one heading up a rival bid and say that he wants to copy the model the American owners at Liverpool have used.

Mauriss made his fortune via Credit America Corporation (credit card and finance business ) which he sold in 2010 and now runs ClearTV, which claims to be one of America’s “fastest growing away-from-home television content ­providers”, ClearTV is a media company ­operating television network platforms serving airports as well as hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The Mirror quote ‘A source close to Mauriss’ saying:

“He has studied the way his fellow countrymen Werner and Henry have successfully rejuvenated ­Liverpool and made them one of the world’s dominant forces.

“There is the promise of ­significant investment not only in the squad but also the club’s academy. It’s a fantastic business plan.

“The investor has seen the way Liverpool’s owners have harnessed themselves with the local community and made it a team effort with everyone pulling in the same ­direction.

“Newcastle have a huge and loyal support. It’s a club with massive potential.”

Some parts of this report don’t quite add up but then there again, during these past 12 years of an ‘imminent’ Newcastle United takeover nothing much has ever really added up, not helped by Mike Ashley pretending for over a decade that he was trying to sell the club.

Now however, that (Ashley’s willingness to sell the club) does certainly appear to have changed, with the Saudi PIF set to take over, unless it does fail at this very late stage, for whatever reason.

The Mirror report claims that this Henry Mauriss led bid is ‘ready and willing’ to step in, if the Saudi one doesn’t happen.

As for things not quite adding up in the report, it claims that Mike Ashley was in talks with Mauriss before the Saudi approach was made, which makes you wonder then why things didn’t progress with this claimed American bid.

Whilst on top of that, The Mirror say that Henry Mauriss ‘and his backers’ have offered Ashley £50m more than the Saudis. If they were willing to pay £350m why didn’t Mike Ashley accept that and if this £350m offer has been made only recently, why offer £50m more when the only chance of still buying the club would be if the Saudis are blocked from paying £300m?

Not much has been made of it elsewhere in the media but one of the bigger positives in this new report is the mention of ‘Mauriss and his backers’ because whilst it is always difficult to find out exactly how wealthy anybody is, it is difficult to think that Henry Mauriss alone could finance the type of investment to repair 13 years of Mike Ashley neglect. As always though, more questions than answers, as these claimed ‘backers’ aren’t named.

Needless to say, not a lot will have changed for most Newcastle fans, despite these US claims, this morning simply still just waiting / hoping for confirmation very soon that the Saudi PIF bid has successfully gone through the Premier League checks and then is formally announced.

