News

NHS Charities make statement after Premier League #PlayersTogether launch

Wednesday night has seen the launch of Premier League #PlayersTogether.

The Premier League players coming together to form a collective initiative to help generate funds for the National Health Service.

Their intention is to get funds as quickly as possible to the NHS frontline, to help in the fight against the virus.

In order to do this, they have partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT).

The full statement from the Premier League #PlayersTogether can be seen below, but well summed up by the lines:

“It is about we, as players, collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other league and club conversation.

“To try and help, along with so many others in the country, to make a real difference.”

Many Premier League players have already showed individual commitments in helping with initiatives to help in the fight, in advance of this joint initiative coming together.

This if the full Premier League #PlayersTogether statement:

Then this is the NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) statement reacting to the support show by the players:

Premier League players had been very unfairly singled out and questioned as to why they were not doing more, politicians and others looking for scapegoats, rather than challenging all people with a few quid to do their bit.

I wonder whether now we will see other wealthy sectors of society doing similar, maybe #BankersTogether will be next…?

