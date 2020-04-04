News

Newcastle United winger has volunteered and is delivering prescriptions to vulnerable people during crisis

Along with many other professional football players, Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy is making a mockery of the scapegoating by politicians and others of footballers during this virus crisis.

As well as many players already having financially given to good causes, the NUFC winger and his twin brother Josh (both lifelong Newcastle fans – see photo above) are also helping on a practical level.

The two brothers are back living at the family home in Norfolk at the minute and are making themselves useful to the community, as well as carrying out personal training programmes with training grounds closed.

Josh and Jacob Murphy have stepped up to support some of the most vulnerable people in society in dealing with the virus crisis.

The pair have been going out and delivering prescriptions to vulnerable people who are unable to leave the house.

The brothers doing this in and around Norwich, where they grew up and where the family home still is.

This morning footballers @JacobMurphy95 & @joshmurphy65 continued to deliver prescriptions to vulnerable people in the Norfolk area. The volunteer group they are in say 85 households have now had their medication picked up & delivered 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TDZkduvMhm — Paul Gilmour (@skysportspaulg) April 4, 2020

In terms of football, Jacob Murphy was actually in top form in the lead up to the current suspension of football.

Despite Sheffield Wednesday being in abysmal form with two wins in their last 14 Championship games, it was a different story for Jacob Murphy on an individual basis, voted player of the month for February 2020 by Sheffield Wednesday fans.

The Newcastle fan insisting in an interview two weeks ago, that his aim is still to succeed at St James Park.

Jacob Murpy talking to the Yorkshire Post – 20 March 2020:

“If I can get the outcomes I want from myself this season, it puts me in good stead going into the summer and into next season (at Newcastle United).

“I want to regain that confidence and get back to that old Jacob Murphy, which did really well at Norwich, to get a move to the Premier League.

“That’s the kind of form I wanted to get back to.

“I feel from this loan, so far, I have achieved that, but I want more.

“I had a few calls (in the summer) but I decided that this club was probably the best move for me and I don’t regret it at all. It’s been great to represent this club.

“I have been working on aggression, getting my confidence back, these are things I have really been working on this season.

“Credit to Garry Monk, he has changed my mentality, he has helped me a lot.

“When we have meetings, he sends powerful messages and they have sunk in.

“He gets me to see things from a different perspective.

“From him being here it has given me more of a hunger and fire in the belly. Every day I just want to work, work, work, I am starving to succeed.

“The boys are hungry as well. They want to win, to get up the table, we are not happy being in the position that we are in.

“One of the main things I wanted to get out of myself this season was to regain confidence, be more ruthless in my attacking.

“I think the gaffer has helped me get to where I needed to be with my own self-belief and stuff.”

