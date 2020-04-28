News

Newcastle United Takeover update – Saudi PIF chief confirmed as NCUK Investment Limited director

Fans are now getting increasingly impatient for formal confirmation of the Newcastle United takeover having gone through, the deal now with the Premier League for them to complete their checks.

No sign as yet of an announcement from the Premier League but an interesting development elsewhere.

An update at Companies House shows that the Chief Operating Officer of the Saudi PIF, Bander Bin Mogren, has been appointed as a director of NCUK Investment Limited.

This is effective from 9 April 2020 but has just gone public today (28 April 2020) at Companies House.

NCUK Investment Limited is the shell company widely reported to have been set up by the Saudi PIF for the Newcastle United takeover.

It was of course a flurry of activity on the Companies House website two weeks ago that sparked the NUFC takeover frenzy that has brought us to this point, a number of different documents filed via various shell companies, which linked the likes of Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, with preparations appearing to be put in place for the actual transfer of NUFC from Mike Ashley to new owners, at a later date.

The Public Investment Fund is listed as the company with ‘significant control’ over NCUK Investment Limited.

Two weeks ago, Vincent Cheshire showed up at Companies House as a new director of NCUK Investment Limited, effective from 9 April 2020 (the same date that is now showing for Bander Bin Mogren).

There are now three directors at NCUK Investment Limited, with that pair joining the original named director Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who also happens to be Governor of the Saudi PIF.

Nothing is ever guaranteed of course until it is announced and this maze of documents and shell companies is seemingly never ending, with it appearing to be a lot of smoke and mirrors at times. However, it does appear that we are inching ever closer to a conclusion, ending in the Newcastle United takeover.

