Opinion

Newcastle United takeover set to be announced…Media guesswork claimed as ‘from sources’

The Newcastle United takeover, when can we expect it to be announced?

Well, one thing we can be sure of.

The media haven’t got a clue.

There might be a rare exception to that…but it is very much needle in the haystack trying to spot them.

We are told to look to traditional media for the truth in these difficult times and in particular support and buy newspapers, yet arguably, there has never been a worse time to do that.

With the virus situation the coverage is embarrassing from most of them, despite the absolutely serious nature of the issue, you see so many headlines and stories that bear little, if any, connection to the truth.

Newspapers and journalists simply desperate to get sales and clicks by trying to outdo each other in making their story more enticing and dramatic.

So what hope then do we have with sports coverage and in particular the Newcastle United takeover, when journalists and newspapers are so desperate for our money and clicks? Particularly with advertising rates crashing, paper sales falling dramatically year on year and now so many worried if they will continue to have a job, indeed loads of journalists finding themselves furloughed during this crisis.

Well, it has been appalling in my opinion.

The way that journalists are so willing to push different supposedly imminent NUFC signings and managers every single day, is beyond excruciating. Talk about unscrupulous, knowing fine well there is no basis in these stories yet claiming talks are being held and offers on the table for £100m+ superstar players and also the same with managers.

All of them pretending they are getting their stories from credible ‘sources’…to me they are just digging an ever deeper hole, the more and more ludicrous stories they put out that have zero basis in truth, might get some short-term cash for themselves and their employers BUT they are guaranteeing their own longer-term failure…which might not be that long in coming.

Having not had a clue about the Newcastle United takeover, journalists all over the place are suddenly pretending they have inside sources telling them when this is set to happen.

Amongst the well researched reports via ‘sources’, I have in the past 24 hours read that the Newcastle United takeover will be definitely today, this week, next week, within the next two weeks…

The thing is, the Premier League started their process three weeks ago and it was widely agreed and reported that they would take up to and around four weeks to do their checks and then if / when giving the go ahead, it then taking maybe a few days for the buyers to get everything prepared and finalised.

So no wonder the journalists are telling us the announcement is imminent, any of us could have written that!

The English media are a complete joke (with rare exceptions) and every extra made up story (or shuffling the same words around that you have used before into a different order and calling it an exclusive) just reminds us that we are wasting our time and money when newspapers are enticing us with Newcastle United takeover updates.

When it is announced, I bet pretty much none of them will have a clue it is going to happen.

My preferred way of announcing it, would be if Batman style, the new owners projected the Newcastle United takeover onto the night sky around Tyneside.

Then we can get the #Cans out at last.

