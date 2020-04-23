Opinion

Newcastle United Takeover – Letters to The Mag

The Newcastle United Takeover is the big topic of discussion.

There may not be any actual football being played at the moment, but the takeover escalation has certainly proved to be a major distraction, as we all deal with the virus situation.

It has been great to see so many new and old (experienced!) writers/fans contributing to The Mag as we are in lockdown.

Some contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to the Newcastle United Takeover (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place)

I’m still very sceptical about you know what, the “sources” are saying around three weeks until completion, just imagine if it was announced the same day as lockdown is lifted!

I think I may suffer an alcohol induced migraine.

Dream on my friends.

Paul Ellison

Richard Keys defends Ashley, yet when Ashley decides to sell to a consortium he / his bosses do not want, it’s the consortium they attack and forget about the fact that the man they have supported is the seller .

Surely the main culprit is therefore Ashley and cannot be defended by anyone.

The Mag I feel has two choices, either remind all what he has against NUFC and Sky, or ignore reporting his views.

I for one am not interested in seeing these reports.

Ian Aitken

Although me no expert…

I would imagine that the PIF have already sorted this TV piracy issue in Qatar/Saudi Arabia with the Premier League.

Maybe struck a TV deal going forward which will far exceed what Quatar are already paying the Premier League.

I don’t think they would go in to this without a sound plan!!!

Hope so anyway …

David Smith

Another attempt to sabotage the proposed Newcastle United takeover has reared its ugly head.

This time, beIN Sports, a major player of the Premier Leagues TV broadcasting partners, has written to all twenty Premier League clubs and is ‘advising’ the PL about the consequences of allowing the takeover to happen.

The objection relates to the illegal live streaming of PL games and has warned against Saudi Arabia’s involvement in tv piracy because of their dispute against pirate channel beoutQ, which illegally shows games.

Once again, the spanner is in the works. It could only happen to us.

David McGuinness

Stan Collymore moralising against the Newcastle United takeover and what happens in Saudi Arabia, especially the treatment of women.

Well, did he consider human rights when battering Ulrika?

I think not.

Tell him to crawl back under the rock where he came from.

G Thompson

No sooner had the word got out that NUFC were changing owners then the hate brigade were on their soap boxes.

In these appalling times, a flickering light of change, excitement and anticipation of what may follow.

It would be a disaster if all these negative numptys influenced the deal to the point where it stumbled then fell.

Thomas Blackett

A long long time ago, a man called John Hall employed a man called Kevin Keegan as manager of our wonderful club.

John Hall said he had a vision to make NUFC like Barcelona, both having mad passionate fans. Sporting club Barcelona being a blueprint for Sporting club Newcastle.

Keegan built a great team and from that point it allowed us to dream, until…John Hall sold up to Mike Ashley.

Money trumped ambition then and has done ever since. Let’s hope that there is a new dawn coming and we will have owners willing to give us all a club and team to be proud of again.

It’s not much to ask, is it?

Steven Hodges

Please do not associate or tar us genuine supporters and the good name of Newcastle United, the decision to furlough NUFC staff is purely down to a greedy clown called Mike Ashley, whilst he suns his fat a.se in Miami.

As an ardent Newcastle supporter I think it is abysmal that the staff are on furlough payments, but until the takeover and the aforementioned clown is gone, decisions like this will continue to drag the good name of Newcastle United into the gutter.

We are and have always been a genuine football club, hopefully we will back where we belong shortly.

Newcastle United as a football club (only) have nothing to be ashamed of.

Ron

