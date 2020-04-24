Newcastle United takeover issues – What better way is there of doing that than through sport?

Opinion

The Newcastle United takeover and human rights issues…

I’m not surprised by the clamour of media.

As well as Amnesty International and other high profile organisations, that are currently making noises about Newcastle United’s proposed takeover.

However, human rights issues are a state issue for governments to resolve, not sport.

There are many countries that have human rights issues in their countries and I will argue that homelessness is one of ours in the UK.

Yes, Saudi Arabia does have issues.

However, so does China and Russia.

Yet we have owners in the Premiership linked to such countries.

Of course, the argument would be that this takeover is linked to the leaders of the country, the government.

Well surely this is a good thing, a way of engaging with the ruling parties concerned and a great chance to educate and help change a culture that is tied to the past.

Formula One and Boxing are two other sports that the Saudi government are looking to support.

It appears to be part of a long-term plan to widen their economic options and not be so reliant on oil, as we turn to more environmentally friendly options.

Personally, I think this is a great deal, not just for the club and the city. It is a great chance to embrace our differences and move forward, promoting a more humanistic society in all countries.

You can’t solve human rights issues unless you engage with those committing them.

What better way is there of doing that than through sport?

