Newcastle United Takeover could be on – New documents linking Ashley and Staveley at Companies House

Whisper it quietly but a Newcastle United Takeover could actually be underway.

Tuesday morning (14 April 2020) seeing a paper trail of various documents going public at Companies House.

These documents were created on 8 April 2020 and showing lodged with Companies House on 9 April 2020, with there then always a delay before they appear on the Companies House website for all to see.

The Amanda Staveley company PCP Capital Partners shows ‘Registration of Charge documents’ that are also signed by Joseph Collingwood – Attorney for (Mike Ashley’s company) St James Holdings Limited.

Mike Ashley’s right hand man Justin Barnes is also mentioned in the document, along with Ashley’s daughter’s partner and employee Michael Murray

Then at the very same time we have another Amanda Staveley controlled company, Cantervale Limited, connecting with RB Sports and Media Ltd, which is a company owned by the Reuben brothers, who are also part of the group said to be bidding to buy Newcastle United.

Not time to get the Champagne (or cans) out quite yet but these can only be seen as encouraging developments.

As always, when Mike Ashley is involved, nothing taken for granted.

However, difficult to imagine any other explanation for this paper chain to be happening, seemingly putting building blocks in place for the Newcastle United Takeover to at last actually happen.

