Newcastle United star unveiled as mystery £19,000 donor to hospital’s virus appeal

A hospital found their virus appeal fund suddenly boosted by a mysterious donor.

The anonymous donor contributing £19,000 to their funds to help in the challenges they face.

The North Middlesex University Hospital intrigued to find out who had made the generous gift.

When their staff looked into it, they tracked down Danny Rose as the mystery donor.

The England and Newcastle defender then releasing a video message on social media after he had been outed, explaining why he had done it and why he had chosen that particular hospital.

Danny Rose saying that he had been treated there in the past, during his time at Tottenham.

Danny Rose:

“I just wanted to say a huge thank you for everything you are doing.

“For the hours that you are putting in and, more importantly, for putting yourself at risk to treat everybody.

“I wanted to say, on behalf of all my colleagues, that you are the heroes.

“You are probably not getting as much recognition as you deserve so I just wanted to say thank you very much.

“I have chosen your hospital because I’ve been there a couple of times through Tottenham, so it makes sense to go to you first.

“You are the heroes and the work and the hours you are putting in are not going unnoticed.

“The best thing we can do [to help] is to stay indoors and wash our hands, we can fight this together.”

