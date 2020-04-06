News

Newcastle United player sends surprise delivery of hundreds of pizzas to NHS staff

On Saturday, we brought you news of a great act of generosity from Newcastle defender Danny Rose.

The North Middlesex University Hospital getting an anonymous £19,000 donation to their virus fighting fund.

The hospital staff looked into it and eventually tracked down Danny Rose as the mystery donor.

The England and Newcastle defender then releasing a video message on social media after he had been outed, explaining why (see below) he had done it and why he had chosen that particular hospital.

Danny Rose saying that he had been treated there in the past, during his time at Tottenham.

Well the England and Newcastle defender hasn’t stopped there, following up the £19,000 donation with a more personal one for staff.

The NHS workers at the North Middlesex University Hospital receiving a surprise bulk delivery of hundreds of Domino pizzass courtesy of Rose.

Danny Rose:

“I just wanted to say a huge thank you for everything you are doing.

“For the hours that you are putting in and, more importantly, for putting yourself at risk to treat everybody.

“I wanted to say, on behalf of all my colleagues, that you are the heroes.

“You are probably not getting as much recognition as you deserve so I just wanted to say thank you very much.

“I have chosen your hospital because I’ve been there a couple of times through Tottenham, so it makes sense to go to you first.

“You are the heroes and the work and the hours you are putting in are not going unnoticed.

“The best thing we can do [to help] is to stay indoors and wash our hands, we can fight this together.”

