Newcastle United player of the season says his injury is ’85-90% healed’

One small positive in this current ongoing crisis, is that whenever Premier League football is once again played, Martin Dubravka should be available.

After over 25 months and 79 consecutive Premier League starts, Newcastle’s runaway player of the season was set to miss the Sheffield United home game four weeks ago (14 March 2020).

Picking up a knee injury in the 1-0 win at Southampton, only the suspension of Premier League football on Friday 13 March prevented Dubravka’s ever present PL status coming to an end.

Updating now on his progress back to full fitness, Martin Dubravka says he is nearly there, with the knee injury ’85-90% healed’ now.

The various football authorities (FA, Premier League, Clubs) are all committed to getting the remaining nine rounds of league games played, as well as the FA Cup which is at the quarter-final stage.

Obviously the virus situation will dictate when we will see matches played again but would be nice to think that when that happens, the FA Cup match against Manchester City will be one of the first we get to see.

I always thought it would be memorable when Newcastle would get through more than one round of the FA Cup for the first time under Mike Ashley…but I never thought it would prove quite this memorable!

Martin Dubravka speaking to the official club site:

“I’m getting better every day, I’m nearly there.

“My knee is 85-90% healed.

“I need some time to get my routine, my bike sessions and running sessions.

“It’s obviously difficult now to do the running sessions but I’m glad I can do some things at home and in my own gym and I’m nearly there.

“It has been difficult but in the first two weeks (before lockdown), I spent some time with Michael Harding (first team physio) and he helped me to do my treatment.

“Once we had to stay at home, it was a bit more difficult but I could do the programme the club sends me.

“That has helped me, and some rest has helped, but I’m an active person and I want to be in good shape when we come back.

“It’s a great mood around the training ground and I’m missing that a lot.

“I just miss football generally – the competition, the training, the fans, and the good relationships I have at the club.

“I’m happy that I have time to heal my knee properly and that I can maybe be on the pitch at the same time as my teammates are coming back, but football is not the most important thing at this moment.

“The most important thing is the health of everyone.

“It’s a tough time for everyone around the world.

“It has been a good response by everyone to stay at home and to stay safe. It’s a time to be responsible.”

