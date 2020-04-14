News

Newcastle United player now paying £255 per week to NHS charities – Report

Last Wednesday night (8 April 2020) we saw the launch of Premier League #PlayersTogether.

The Premier League players coming together to form a collective initiative to help generate funds for the National Health Service.

Their intention is to get funds as quickly as possible to the NHS frontline, to help in the fight against the virus.

In order to do this, they have partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT).

The full statement from the Premier League #PlayersTogether can be seen below, but well summed up by the lines:

“It is about we, as players, collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other league and club conversation.

“To try and help, along with so many others in the country, to make a real difference.”

That announcement was followed by widespread reporting that the entire Newcastle United first team squad were all contributing to this initiative.

Now a report from Talksport has revealed that one Newcastle player is giving up 30% of his wages to the NHS charities.

They say that Matty Longstaff is donating £255 per week (30% of the £850 weekly pay he is on at the minute).

Mike Ashley has so far refused to offer acceptable market level contracts to either Matty Longstaff or brother Sean, since the pair made their Premier League debuts.

As things stand, Matty Longstaff will find himself out of contract this summer and if joining another club, Newcastle United would be entitled to only £400,000 development compensation.

This was the full Premier League #PlayersTogether statement on Wednesday 8 April 2020:

Then this was the NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) statement reacting to the support shown by the players:



