Opinion

Newcastle United new owners must take warning from Everton

When a big money takeover happens, some staff changes are always going to occur, whether that be behind the scenes, right through to the manager, scouts and recruitment team.

One thing is for sure though, a significant change will take place in terms of the playing staff at the club.

With significant investment, comes the ability to bring in players who were previously out of reach.

When Man City were taken over in 2008, the first signing they made was Robinho for a reported £32m from Real Madrid, a real marquee signing who, until the new owners came in, fans wouldn’t have thought of City being able to sign in their wildest dreams.

Even though he never really hit the heights for the blue side of Manchester, he was exactly what they needed, a huge name, brought in from arguably the biggest club in the world, they then went on to sign some fantastic players, including Aguero, Kompany, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva and more, who have led them to silverware and glory days.

However, not all investments go as well as this, you only have to look at Everton as to how to get things wrong, having spent close to half a billion on the likes of Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Pickford, Keane, Walcott, Bolasie, Schneiderlin and more.

The list could go on and yet with all their big money signings, none of these players you would put in any of the top four or even top six teams.

(ED: Farhad Moshiri took a controlling interest in Everton in February 2016. In the four seasons before he raised their sights, Everton spent a total (all figures via Transfermarkt) of £91m on new players. In the four seasons since Moshiri came in and helped finance more ‘ambitious’ signings, they have spent £458m on new signings. Before the increase in transfer spending the blue scousers finished 6th, 5th, 11th and 11th in the Premier League, since the big money spending it has been 7th, 8th, 8th and currently 12th – one place and two points ahead of Newcastle United)

If/when the Newcastle United takeover goes through, the new owners must avoid wasting this opportunity, as Everton appear to have done.

The club must be stringent and select the right players to take the club forward, yes bring in a marquee signing or two, but it isn’t just about throwing stupid money at it and hoping one or two will pay off.

It is about investing in the academy, having the right scouting team, the right recruitment team.

It is about having the right footballing people behind the scenes to get the very best quality from the money invested in the team, to make sure the future is the very brightest possible for NUFC.

They must also ensure the core of the squad is kept, the likes of Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie all important leaders and voices in the dressing room and on the pitch.

It’s true that money doesn’t guarantee you success.

However, it goes a long way in giving you that chance, so a combination of patience and quality over quantity, could go a long way towards having a successful future.

