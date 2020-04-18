Opinion

Newcastle United loan star in shocking admission

I don’t think I have ever been as shocked and bemused by what a Newcastle United player has said, as I am this morning.

When it comes to loan players, Freddie Woodman has been easily NUFC’s biggest success this season in terms of outgoing temporary deals.

Turning 23 in March, just before the suspension of football happened, the NUFC keeper has played every single minute of the Championship season so far for Swansea.

They still stand an excellent chance of the play-offs as the Swans are three points off the top six with nine games to go, when/if the season restarts.

Freddie Woodman in this latest interview has talked about how he easily settled in at Swansea, how great this past year has been and states: ‘I’ve fallen in love with south west Wales’, the NUFC loan star saying how beautiful the beaches are especially, in his new/temporary home.

This is what stunned me though…

“We have beautiful beaches (at Swansea). I hadn’t actually been on a beach in Britain before I came to Swansea. I’m told there are a few around Newcastle but I didn’t get around to seeing them.’

I’m not being funny here, yes Newcastle United is very important to me but as a Geordie born and bred, I am proud of so much more on top of the football. I love our brilliant city and just as importantly, I absolutely love so much else in our region, the fabulous countryside, Northumberland and all the castles and Hadrians Wall, BUT most of all, the beaches!

I bet so many of you are the same, for example, if we ever have friends or family coming to visit from elsewhere, we will ALWAYS have heading to one of our beaches a top priority, I love going and want to show them off.

Freddie Woodman has lived on Tyneside since 2013, apart from times out on loan, how has he never ever been to one of our beaches. Pardew’s mate Andy Woodman was at NUFC for the first two years of his son’s time here, what kind of a father is he not taking his son to Longsands, King Edward’s Bay (image below when there was a push to boycott NUFC v Spurs), Cullercoats, Whitley Bay, Seaton Sluice, or a bit further afield Druridge Bay and Bamburgh???

Then heading the other side of the Tyne you have South Shields and Marsden before continuing further afield to the beauty that is whitby and then Scarborough, how can you have never visited any of these?

He is saying about Swansea players recommending beaches, did nobody at Newcastle not mention any and if necessary, drag young Woodman to see them?

Just googled it and it is only six/seven miles from Newcastle’s training ground to Whitley Bay, Tynemouth, Seaton Sluice and so on…

The admission he had never been to a beach in this country at all (before Swansea) was astonishing, I knew he grew up in London but every single person I know who lives/lived in London, all used to go to Brighton, Southend, Margate and wherever.

Good luck to Freddie Woodman but I have to say I am disappointed in him. if it was somebody as thick as Nile Ranger then I could understand it possibly but young Woodman certainly doesn’t come over as being stupid.

Whatever else, I must admit I can’t see him staying at Newcastle United, he has great potential but I cant see us enjoying it.

Unless at the end of his loan spell somebody makes it their business to take Freddie Woodman on a guided tour of the north east coastline.

Freddie Woodman talking to official Swansea City site:

“I have had a few loan spells and they were good, but for me – and you can ask any of the new signings too – this club and city is the quickest place you can settle in.

“It was a big change in lifestyle going from London to Newcastle and then to Swansea.

“The people here made it very easy to settle.

“They are so nice and I felt I needed to see everything around me because I want to understand what life as a Jack is all about.

“We have beautiful beaches.

“I hadn’t actually been on a beach in Britain before I came to Swansea.

“I’m told there are a few around Newcastle but I didn’t get around to seeing them.

“You can’t help but be on a beach here because you’re surrounded by them. I love Rhossili, Caswell and Langland Bay.

“There’s a few more I’ve been to, while I need to tick off Tenby and the Pembrokeshire coastline when this lockdown is over because I’m told it’s really nice there too.

“The boys keep telling me that I’ve got to have a BBQ on the beach too as that’s really popular.

“So it’s a great place to live and work because there’s so much to do here. I’ve fallen in love with south west Wales.

“I’m just looking forward to helping the team as much as possible when the season restarts as we have the quality to push into the play-offs during the remaining nine games.”

