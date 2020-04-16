Opinion

‘Newcastle United have massive potential – Could become as big as Manchester United or Barcelona’

I truly think that Newcastle United fans are the best set of supporters in the country.

I also believe/know that we (Newcastle United), have massive potential to become as big as Manchester United or Barcelona etc.

It is our devoted fan base that has the capability to propel the club to these heights, coupled with someone with the vision to invest in the club.

In addition, I think that most football ‘people’ throughout the UK, who support other clubs, would reluctantly agree with me.

I say this as someone who witnessed the ‘almost’ days under King Kev.

The days in which Sir Bobby brought credibility and respect to the club, that spread far and wide.

I saw the packed St James Park, buzzing with excitement, I saw us able to compete with the ‘big clubs’ on the park, and more than match these clubs with our devoted following.

Even the crowds at the training ground were impressive!

I also saw the days before Keegan and Robson, when we still had fantastic support, both home and away, watching mediocrity at best.

Our fantastic Newcastle United fans simply don’t deserve to be treated with the contempt shown by Mr Ashley. Why should we spend our hard-earned money, lining his pockets, when we could make a ‘United’ stand against him, by boycotting the games, while he’s at the helm?

If things don’t change, and the club isn’t sold before the new season; we should boycott the stadium.

Just think of the credibility our supporters would gain from fellow football fans and supporters around the world.

Just think how pictures of an empty stadium (once football fans are allowed back in!) would look in the newspapers.

Football clubs, Newcastle United in this case, should start tuning into the fact that without the fans, the clubs will simply not exist.

Note to Mr Ashley…

You had a massive opportunity, to not only increase your already considerable wealth, but to become a much-loved adopted Geordie. Held with great affection in the hearts of the people, a potential saviour, lifting our spirits, which in turn, would boost the local economy.

People would be buying your merchandise, not only from the football club, but from your other business entities.

Letting go of Rafa was criminal. He was trying to rebuild our club, from the academy through to the first team, he was active in the community, but like the fans, he was treated with contempt.

It is obvious to all that you don’t love our club, so please sell it (unlike all of the other times when you have pretended you were trying to sell NUFC), move on. Please give Newcastle United a chance to be reborn.

Give us at least a chance of optimism; for people to refer to Newcastle United as a ‘proper club’.

Give us a chance to dream big again, to at least compete.

Give us a chance to hold onto our homegrown talent, so they won’t join the Man Uniteds of this world!

Give us a break and complete this sale of the club, or we will stop coming.

