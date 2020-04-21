News

Newcastle United fans told to heed Liverpool warning and Steve Bruce has done a ‘very, very good job’

Newcastle fans have been warned not to expect guaranteed success and Liverpool used as the example.

The scousers still not having won the league title in the Premier League era despite fortunes spent.

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy stating that Liverpool are the first club to have spent over £1billion on players but still not enough to finish top of the league.

That of course is set to change when/if this final quarter of the 2019/20 season is completed, Cundy acknowledging that but adding: ‘…it has taken them (Liverpool) a long time and a huge amount of money over the years.’

The Talksport pundit explaining: ‘You’ve got to get the right men in to do the right jobs and you’ve got to get football people in to make football decisions. It’s having the money but then being able to build a squad and build the infrastructure around that squad to ensure you can go on and be successful.’

It is ironic that he also says: ‘Steve Bruce has done a very, very good job’ at Newcastle United.

Ironic because Bruce has played a key role in the latest mismanagement and neglect at the club, only sheer luck seeing Newcastle picking up a significant number of points that they had no right to do, based on performances.

Mike Ashley forcing Rafa Benitez out of the club so he could surround himself with more patsies like Steve Bruce, the wrong people in the wrong jobs leading to the disastrous £43m Joelinton signing. This compounded by the PR stunt signing of permacrock Andy Carroll, then Krafth who is nowhere near Premier League standard. The only positive signing under Steve Bruce is Allan Saint-Maximin and he cost £20m and is still largely potential, when it comes to end product.

Tuesday morning saw reliable updates from George Caulkin that the likes of Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce wouldn’t be sacked straight away, instead they will be needed to help make the change over as smooth as possible first. However, it is surely not even a remote possibility that either Bruce or Charnley would still be here when the 2020/21 season kicks off, whenever that may be.

It would be the equivalent of those people who win multi-rollovers on the Euromillions and then say it won’t change a thing, they will stay in same job, same house and go to the usual destination on holiday…

Standards need to be raised right through the club, from owners, boardroom, CEO, manager and playing staff.

Jason Cundy speaking to Talksport:

“This is a game-changer…

“Steve Bruce has done a very, very good job, but they are moving to the next level. They won’t stick with some of the players they’ve got in their squad.

“Everyone knows that they are now looking to upgrade, and they are going to upgrade everything; on the pitch, in the dugout, their scouting network… everything.

“This guy that is rocking up at Newcastle isn’t there to make money – he’s not there like Mike Ashley – they will go in there are throw money at this, and they won’t really mind how much they throw at it.

“But it is how you spend that money.

“You’ve got to get the right people in doing the right jobs, and that isn’t always easy.

“Having money does not guarantee anything; Liverpool were the first team to spend over £1bn and NOT win the Premier League.

“Now look, they’ve got one hand on it already, but it has taken them a long time and a huge amount of money over the years to not really get anywhere near it.

“So having money does not guarantee success.

“You’ve got to get the right men in to do the right jobs and you’ve got to get football people in to make football decisions. It’s having the money but then being able to build a squad and build the infrastructure around that squad to ensure you can go on and be successful.

“What they’ve got to do is create a winning culture and a winning mentality; having money does not just instantly do that.

“We’ve seen with PSG that they struggle in the Champions League, and how much money have they spent?

“There is Manchester City of course, who have yet to get to a Champions League final; how long have they been investing and how much have they spent?

“It doesn’t guarantee success, but what it does is give you an opportunity. You’ve just got to get the right people in to make the right decisions.

“There’s no reason that Newcastle cannot go on and challenge for the biggest honours.”

