Opinion

Newcastle fans to look back and see £30m as good business for player no better than slightly above average

In a recent question and answer session with Leicester City supporters on social media, Ayoze Perez was asked about his trademark goal celebration, which involves sticking fingers in both ears.

Perez said: “It was back in the days when I used to play for Newcastle. It was actually last season and I was getting a bit of stick because I didn’t score many goals in the first part of the season.

“So I remember it was a game against Watford when I came on at half-time if I’m not mistaken and we were 0-0 and I scored with a header and we won the game.

“As soon as I scored I had that reaction, I didn’t even think about it.

“It was a reaction and from that day I’m doing that celebration. I like it.”

Like many Newcastle United supporters, I was disappointed to see Ayoze Perez leave the club in the summer.

We had little choice in the matter with Leicester reportedly activating a release clause in his deal but I was still sorry to see him go.

However, this quote really reminded me of just how poor Perez could be at times. His first two seasons for us in the Premier League he was a real bright spark in a team which would end up relegated.

In the promotion season he wasn’t even a regular starter as he managed 12 goals in the second tier of English football.

The following two seasons back in the top flight he rightly attracted criticism for some completely dire performances.

In both 2017-18 and 2018-19 he was absolutely woeful in the first half of the season, notching just one and two goals respectively before January.

In both those seasons he would find his shooting boots against lower league opposition in the FA Cup and go on a decent run which would see him end both seasons in double figures (all competitions) for the season.

Ayoze Perez is a good player but a million miles from being a great one…and certainly nowhere near good enough to ever play for his country.

He has been made to look far better than he is, simply by the hierarchy’s laughable decision to spend his transfer fee and then some on Joelinton, who has been woefully out of his depth.

He (Ayoze Perez) played well against a woeful Newcastle side on New Year’s Day but in general has been decidedly average for Leicester, scoring seven goals in 31 appearances but only actually scoring in four games (three of his goals came in their 9-0 drubbing of Southampton and he also bagged a double against West Ham).

I think that in the future we will all look back and realise that £30million was good business for a player who was never better than slightly above average.

