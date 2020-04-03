Opinion

New report asks whether Andy Carroll, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin have been failures or successes?

Were the 2019 summer signings made by Newcastle United, successes or failures?

In particular, those signings brought in to score and create goals.

Mike Ashley made no attempt to keep Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon, who scored the majority of Newcastle’s Premier League goals in 2018/19.

Signed to help replace those goals were Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Andy Carroll.

Over on BBC Sport they are asking fans whether numerous Premier League signings are successes or failures but we have concentrated on jut the three NUFC ones they have included.

The BBC Sport write-ups on the trio are below and then we have included our own poll so you can tell us how many of the three, if any have been successful signings.

Andy Carroll – Free transfer:

‘Never go back, is what they say. Andy Carroll clearly didn’t get the memo this summer as he returned to the place it all began and the club he left eight years ago in that high-profile £35m move to Liverpool.

Released by West Ham following a six-year spell blighted by injuries, he signed a one-year contract with the Magpies.

He is yet to score this season but has provided four assists in 14 appearances, only three of which have been starts.’

Joelinton – £40m from Hoffenheim:

‘That Newcastle number nine shirt can weigh heavily on some players. It’s the history, you see. An otherwise big, strong centre-forward, poor Joelinton has spent much of this season metaphorically hunched.

It took a club record fee to prise striker Joelinton away from German club Hoffenheim,with him having netted 11 goals in 35 games last season, all of which only adds to the expectation.

He has just one league goal to show for his efforts so far this campaign and three in total from 34 appearances. To give him his due, he also has four assists.’

Allan Saint-Maximin – £16.5m from Nice:

‘French winger Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle from French side Nice on a lengthy six-year deal, suggesting the club had long-term plans for a player who had under-21 caps to his name and a reputation as a live-wire winger. “He has all the attributes you would want in an attacking player,” manager Steve Bruce said at the time.

A few hamstring issues have hampered his progress for parts of this season but he has shown in flashes what he is all about, scoring three goals and assisting four more in 21 overall appearances.’

Which of these players do you think have been successful signings for Newcastle United?