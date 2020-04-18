Opinion

New Newcastle United owners 10 point plan that needs to be actioned

The new Newcastle United owners are set to be announced in the near future.

Rescuing us from 13 years of misery under Mike Ashley.

Here is a 10 point plan that they can get cracking on, once the keys are handed over…

Appoint a Newcastle United board of directors

Having to actually make this point proves how shocking NUFC have been under Mike Ashley.

Lee Charnley the only named director and that because it is a legal requirement. You need a proper board of directors to decide on the overall strategy and budgets etc.

Appoint a professional team to run the club on a day to day basis

The board of directors need to lay out the overall aims and strategies.

They then give responsibility and budgets to a professional team of people to run the club day to day.

Lee Charnley was the only named executive working at the club in recent years. Embarrassing.

Appoint a credible manager

Steve Bruce hasn’t been as big a disaster as we feared, largely thanks to incredible luck and inheriting a team that are a lot better than some make out.

However, anybody who thinks we should go into the 2020/21 season with Mrs Doubtfire in charge, is quite mad.

The manager needs to be the one with final say on signings, having a Championship level boss doing that would be crazy.

Invest in the playing squad

What ends up on the pitch is of course what really counts.

Spending money on players is a given.

State of the art training complex

Mike Ashley promised this in 2013.

Lets make kids paddling pools and wheelie bins a thing of the past.

No hydrotherapy facilities meant for example one player recovering from injury last summer had to use a school swimming pool. Embarrassing.

Honest interaction with fans

The laughable fans forum was eventually binned. The club having wasted the time of fans for years, who kindly gave up their time but were treated abysmally.

These last couple of years Mike Ashley hasn’t even pretended to have the club taking fan views on board.

Academy

Another no-brainer.

Proper resources need to go in, in terms of both facilities and level of coaches.

Put together a high level recruitment and scouting department

You only need one word to explain this.

(£40m/£43m if you listen to Mike Ashley) Joelinton.

Expand St James Park capacity

A no-brainer.

The most obvious way would be if the new owners can buy back the club’s land opposite the Gallowgate, that Mike Ashley sold to himself and then sold on to developers at a personal profit. Plans that Sir John Hall and Freddy Shepherd had drawn up when purchasing the land, showed that at least 8,000 extra seats could be added at the Gallowgate End, taking SJP up to 60,000.

(Maybe though this should be the very first priority)

Obliterate Sports Direct with deepest clean ever

Every ‘sign’ of Sports Direct needs wiped from Newcastle United.

Whether it is the giant eyesores on top of the stands, or the hundreds of smaller advertising hoardings showing SD and associated brands.

The same with the adverts at the training ground and the official NUFC online presence, whether it is the club website, social media or whatever. Indeed, any photo/image needs to be taken down that shows SD, whether physical or online, then airbrushed out of existence.

(This list is not exhaustive of course, I’m sure you can a lot more in the comments below)

