Opinion

Mutual fear and needs means Premier League and broadcasters have no choice

A big feature of the suspension of football, is talk of the repercussions for Premier League clubs if they don’t manage to complete this 2019/20 season.

Chief amongst these has been the issue with broadcasters.

Widespread reports that if the remaining nine rounds of games aren’t completed, it would lead to massive compensation payments demanded by the likes of Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Whilst obviously it is in the interests of everyone to complete the 2019/20 season, claims of potential ruin for Premier League clubs if it doesn’t happen, are almost certainly not backed up by logic.

By completing the remaining matches it would allow the playing ‘integrity’ box to be ticked, as in, a full set of matches played would give us a table showing champions, as well as those relegated and qualifying for Europe.

If the schedule is eventually brought to a 38 game close, it would also satisfy contracts with Premier League sponsors and the all important broadcasters.

What though if these outstanding PL games weren’t all played out…?

The bottom line is that mutual fear and needs, mean Premier League clubs and broadcasters would have no choice but to come to an agreement that wasn’t a catastrophe for anybody involved.

A bit like two mountain climbers who are tied together, broadcasters and Premier League clubs can’t let the other one fall.

If say Sky Sports and BT Sport did push for massive compensation in the event of all the games not being completed, some Premier League clubs could well be financially ruined and any trust and working relationship with all the clubs, seriously harmed.

The broadcasters need the Premier League just as much as the clubs need the revenues they pay for rights to show matches.

Logic tells you that if any compensation did need to be paid, broadcasters and PL clubs would surely come to a compromise that allowed football to continue, clubs not to go bust and the mutually beneficial working relationship to continue.

