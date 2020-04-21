News

Moussa Sissoko caught breaking lockdown rules and donates to NHS

Former Newcastle United midfielder Moussa Sissoko has apologised after breaking lockdown rules.

The French international was seen training with Tottenham teammate Serge Aurier.

The pair doing shuttle runs and sitting next to each other, failing to observe the two metre social distancing policy.

The two players releasing a joint statement (see below) saying they were sorry for what they had done and ‘We must all respect the government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic.’

The statement also stated that they would both be making a financial contribution to the NHS, to show support for what they are doing for us all.

Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier joint statement:

“We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here.

“We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing.

“We must all respect the government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic.

“We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts.”

