Opinion

Mike Ashley trousers Saudi £300m but it is Newcastle fans have to justify going to games – Incredible

Mike Ashley is currently sitting in the sunshine in Miami.

The Sports Direct and Newcastle United supremo having fled the scene(s) of his crimes in March after his disgraceful behaviour in reaction to the virus crisis.

Little doubt that Ashley is sitting in the sun drinking his pints of lager top and showing his usual levels of concern for those who he has left behind in the UK.

Whether that is Sports Direct staff and customers, or indeed the staff and ‘customers’ at NUFC.

For all the negative media coverage that has come his way over the years, you do still have to say that considering just how horrific he is, and how often, Mike Ashley also gets away with so much more.

With Sports Direct maybe not quite so much…but certainly with Newcastle United, for so much of the London-centric media it appears that it is a case of out of sight out of mind. As in, when Mike Ashley has behaved so badly at NUFC, with Newcastle being such a northern outpost, the very furthest from the capital, it is easy for journalists / media just to ignore, turn a blind eye.

I think a lot of the things that Ashley has done in the past 13 years would have been given far more scrutiny by the big hitters in ports journalism, if they had happened at West Ham, Crystal Palace and maybe even QPR, never mind Arsenal, Spurs or Chelsea.

Now of course, it is a very different story.

No football, lockdown, no transfers, so no wonder that this Newcastle United takeover is getting the full treatment. The London-centric media are fighting amongst themselves to get the biggest piece of black and white pie possible.

Every angle is being looked at and examined so they can churn out article after article with their ‘expert’ opinion on events almost 300 miles away.

The biggest of all angles of course, in many ways, are the ethics of the whole thing.

The Saudi PIF set to take control of Newcastle United.

This is surely the greatest ever Mike Ashley triumph, certainly in terms of the media.

Mike Ashley is trousering £300m+ from the Saudis and I haven’t seen one single media darling calling him out for selling one of the jewels in the crown of English football to such a despicable regime, to be actually profiting from ‘blood’ money. To be taking hundreds of millions of pounds from a regime such as this…

Quite incredibly, it is the Newcastle fans who are having to justify why they will still be supporting NUFC and / or going to games if / when the Saudis take over.

So the people who have no say on anything that happens and aren’t banking £300m+, are the ones who have to answer to the media and others.

Whilst Mike Ashley walks away without a media blow landed on him.

You really couldn’t make this up.

