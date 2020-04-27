News

Mike Ashley takes Newcastle United Head of recruitment off furlough – Report

An interesting one on Monday night, as it is reported that Mike Ashley has taken Steve Nickson off furlough.

Ashley was the first Premier League owner to exploit the government’s job retention scheme, passing responsibility to the taxpayer to financially look after non-playing staff.

Mike Ashley even going so far as to furlough the club’s entire scouting and recruitment team, including its chief, Steve Nickson.

Whilst other Premier League clubs copied billionaire Ashley’s disgraceful move, the likes of Bournemouth, Liverpool and Spurs were all shamed into doing u-turns.

As things stand, apart from NUFC, only Norwich are expecting the taxpayer to support their staff, though they don’t have a rich owner and are nailed on for relegation.

It is The Mail who have broken this story, saying that Steve Nickson has been taken off furlough so he can work again.

They report that Nickson is now back at work and ‘working on a list of transfer targets on the proviso that Steve Bruce remains in charge, although budgets – as well as market economics – remain unknown.’

Not sure how this all squares up with the impending takeover but regardless, it was ridiculous to furlough the head of recruitment in the first place.

The Mail also reveal that Mike Ashley ‘has asked Sports Direct’s furloughed staff to take a 10 per cent pay cut from next month and take five days’ holiday – even though they are not currently working – in an effort to manage annual leave.’

