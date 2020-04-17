Opinion

Mike Ashley started a war that he could never win

Just in case you didn’t know, apparently, Newcastle United Football club are about to be taken over, this time it really could be happening.

Sky Sports is now reporting that the Premier League have begun conducting their checks on the prospective buyers and providing they find no reason to block the deal, Mike Ashley will finally be leaving St. James Park.

I think I speak on behalf of every fan all over the world when I say please, please let this deal go through.

We aren’t quite there yet however and it’s important to have a degree of caution, not to get ahead of ourselves, we’ve had our had our fingers burned before. We know Mike Ashley could pull the plug at anytime, or could he?

Jim White reported on Tuesday that the deposit has been paid and that both parties have signed the documents, so it is now a legally binding commitment so, are we past the point of no return? I don’t think it’s quite as straightforward as that.

When Ashley and his herd of yes men do eventually leave, they won’t be missed.

He has always irked the supporters and done anything he can to rub fans up the wrong way, he changed the name of St. James Park to Sports Direct Arena, plastered the stadium with tacky signs of his retail company, brought in JFK after KK left, discarded Alan Shearer like he was an impostor, changed the name of Shearer’s bar, sold the land the club owned to make an extension of the ground pretty much impossible, sacked the popular Chris Hughton and even had the audacity to let Rafa Benitez leave and claim the Spaniard was only ever in it for the money, he sat an interview with Sky Sports and claim we couldn’t compete with Man City, not that we ever expected too.

Now that Ashley has torched every bridge on Tyneside, ruined every relationship with anyone the fans had a connection with, could this be his final revenge against the magpie faithful?

Selling up when we can’t collectively congregate to celebrate his farewell and make sure he knows he isn’t welcome in our great city. It seems a bit of a coincidence to me that for someone who has never been respected or admired and booed at every opportunity, would use this time when the country is in lockdown, so we won’t get to party on Tyneside that the Ashley era is no more.

One thing is for sure, if this is his ploy, if this is his final revenge, Mike Ashley must not have got the message.

Newcastle fans love this club, we will not go quietly into the night and surrender, he won’t win, we will enjoy this moment, we will have our day in the sun.

When the world returns to some kind of normality, we will take to the streets of our great city and raise a glass to what the future could hold for this club and wave farewell to a very dark period.

Then when we can attend matches again, we will do as we’ve always done, support the team but with an extra spring in our step.

Every fan who took part in protests against him, whether that be vocally, in or outside the ground, outside his stores, or even by staying away until he is gone, we are about to get our club back.

Mike Ashley, you started a war you could never win.

