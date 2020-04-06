News

Mike Ashley pulls plug on Saturday 3pm retro NUFC games – Here’s what Scunthorpe did for fans on Saturday

One of the few positives to come out of the club during this crisis had been via those Mike Ashley employs on the Newcastle United social media, coming up with initiatives to entertain and distract during the virus crisis.

The most popular of these was the move to show classic retro NUFC matches from the past on the club’s YouTube channel at 3pm on Saturday afternoons.

The club’s social media staff making it a real event by replicating the usual matchday experience, with a build up on social media, previewing the games, announcing the teams an hour before kick-off and so on.

Then during the matches posting on the likes of Twitter, with media and fans joining in enthusiastically with the whole experience, including post-match debate and so on.

At 3pm on Saturday 21 March it was Newcastle 4 Arsenal 4, then at 3pm on Saturday 28 March it was Newcastle United 5 Man Utd 0.

This Saturday gone (4 April), many Newcastle fans were looking forward to seeing Newcastle 5 Sunderland 1 from 2010 at 3pm.

However, it turned out this was just a cheap joke put out by a spoof NUFC Twitter account.

The reality was most definitely not a joke.

That reality was…even the retro reruns of classic NUFC matches were now suspended, there was to be no 3pm retro NUFC match shown as a welcome distraction for Newcastle fans BECAUSE amongst the numerous staff to be furloughed by Mike Ashley, are the club’s entire media/social media staff.

So another casualty thanks to Mike Ashley, opting out of paying the low paid staff now means there is nobody left to put on these Saturday 3pm retro match events. On top of which, almost zero other Twitter interaction with fans since that Ashley move (passing responsibility to the government to look after NUFC staff during this crisis) a week ago.

This has been much criticised, with many people saying that this kind of scenario was not what the furlough scheme had been introduced for – Rich billionaires opting out of paying low paid staff.

As it happens, Newcastle fans COULD have watched a classic NUFC match from the past, an event put on by a club’s media staff and allowing fans to interact before during and after the game. However, it wouldn’t have been a retro game that many/any Newcastle supporters would have chosen…

That retro game shown on Saturday was a night match from 20 October 2009, a crowd of 8,921 turned out on the original night for a Championship game, Kevin Nolan scoring for NUFC but a final scoreline of Scunthorpe United 2 Newcastle United 1.

Yes, Scunthorpe United are currently 20th in League Two BUT they are still running their full social media as normal and these are a few examples from their official Twitter on Saturday below:

⚽️ Head over to our @SUFCVault page from 6.45pm tonight for ‘as live’ coverage of the classic home game vs Newcastle United from October 2009. Kick-off at 7.45pm. #UTI #IRON https://t.co/NhyDBXwvfo — S c u n t h o r p e U n i t e d (@SUFCOfficial) April 4, 2020

⚽️ Here we go… coverage has got underway over on the @SUFCVault account. Over the next three hours, relive one of the great Iron nights. #UTI #IRON https://t.co/xCmrqErxVg — S c u n t h o r p e U n i t e d (@SUFCOfficial) April 4, 2020

⚽️ Kick-off is just moments away on the @SUFCVault account. Relive one of the great Iron nights! #UTI #IRON https://t.co/pW0U2bMVzs — S c u n t h o r p e U n i t e d (@SUFCOfficial) April 4, 2020

⌚️ 65’ IRON 1-1 NEWCASTLE The away team level as Nolan gets on the scoresheet after Guthrie’s pass.#UTI #IRON pic.twitter.com/WmKLkMJaZU — The Iron Vault (@SUFCVault) April 4, 2020

👍 So there we go, we hope you’ve enjoyed the coverage. Thanks to @Wrightbesideyou, @MPDickinson and @photophilcook for pics. Keep safe, stay home, look after your loved ones, protect the NHS and save lives. Stick to the guidelines and we’ll get through it quicker.#UTI #IRON pic.twitter.com/SpI3OdxZBn — The Iron Vault (@SUFCVault) April 4, 2020

📺 YOUTUBE CLASSIC MATCH: Iron 2-1 Newcastle United As relived over on the @SUFCVault account tonight, see extended highlights from one of the great nights at our stadium. Link 👉 https://t.co/451wxy3lxJ#UTI #IRON pic.twitter.com/ekxkopcwNe — S c u n t h o r p e U n i t e d (@SUFCOfficial) April 4, 2020

Scunthorpe United are 20th in League Two and can still do this for their fans in these difficult times and do loads of other interactive stuff for fans on social media (see their Twitter timeline HERE), yet Mike Ashley heads off to his Miami mansion in the sun after doing this to Newcastle staff and fans.

