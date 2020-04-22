News

Mike Ashley now wants to accept rival Newcastle United Takeover bid ahead of Saudi PIF – Richard Keys

Richard Keys has said that there is a rival bid to buy Newcastle United.

The disgraced former Sky Sports presenter stating that the rival bid is still on the table and that Mike Ashley wants to sell to this other (fantasy / imaginary…?) bidder, rather than the Saudi PIF financed one.

Quite incredible.

Not quite incredible as in, this other supposed bid actually exists and could happen instead of the Saudis buying Newcastle United. More the quite incredible what nonsense Richard Keys continues to come out with.

If any of you out there are big fans of Alan Partridge, then look no further, Richard Keys is a genius comedy character.

‘Richard Keys on a recent visit to Norwich…’

These claims about the Newcastle United takeover and Mike Ashley, have come during a rant on behalf of his employers beIN Sports with regard to the alleged piracy from a Saudi based satellite TV operation.

Richard Keys going all moral crusader is quite something to see, especially when he is somebody who will say absolutely anything to defend the shameful Qatar regime. Including the laughable fact that they ‘won’ the vote to host the 2022 World Cup.

He talks of Mike Ashley not having said anything about this Saudi takeover bid for NUFC, as though that somehow casts any doubt on it actually happening. The bottom line is that Ashley comments on next to nothing where Newcastle United are concerned, ever.

Richard Keys also talks as fact, that the Saudis have two weeks ‘exclusivity’ on buying Newcastle United. What the reality is, is that a price has been agreed between seller and buyer, the Saudis have paid a deposit, and within the next two weeks the Premier League will formally complete their due process and the deal will be complete.

I can’t wait to hear Richard Keys discussing Newcastle United, once the Saudi takeover has happened…

Richard Keys speaking on beIN Sports:

“beIN Sports has asked the Premier League to block the Saudi bid for Newcastle United, as a result of the piracy.

“Our governor (of beIN Sports) has written to every Premier League chairman and the Premier League.

“This just isn’t right…and it isn’t right, no matter what Newcastle United fans think, or are getting excited about..they think they might be jus about to become the world’s richest club…

“It is wrong that the Saudis were able…it was a government backed piracy operation, so that means everybody at the top end of the Saudi government knew what was happening and it continues to be the case that our (beIN) sports rights, OURS, that we have spent £500million on, are being stolen.

“This is happening at a time when clubs.

“There is one way out of this and it might be…that it suits everybody.

“I know for a fact there is another bid on the table and there has been for some time.

“I thought it would come to a conclusion at Christmas, I thought it might come to a conclusion earlier in the year.

“Now I said to you the other day, one thing that Mike Ashley has not done, is comment on this speculation around the current bid, said nothing.

“I still believe he would prefer the other bid to come to a successful conclusion.

“The Saudis I think have got two weeks exclusivity left (to complete the takeover) and then watch and wait for developments.”

