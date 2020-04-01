News

Mike Ashley closes down entire Newcastle United scouting department – Puts them on extended leave

The Newcastle United scouting department has been disbanded for the foreseeable future.

Mike Ashley closing the club’s scouting department, putting all of the recruitment staff on furlough leave.

The decision includes Head of Recruitment Steve Nickson himself and all those working below him.

That means it will be left to the government to pay 80% of their normal pay, up to a limit of £2,500 a month, including for Nickson himself, as they are now furloughed workers.

The Mail say they have seen a text message which was then sent by Steve Nickson to representatives and agents of players on Tuesday night, informing them that the club’s recruitment department will be unable to respond to calls or emails while they’re taking part in the government funded scheme.

That includes Head of Recruitment Steve Nickson, who gave no indication as to when he and his staff will return.

The report(s) says (Sky Sports also reporting the story as well) that lists of summer targets have obviously already been drawn up but all recruitment work must now cease, with no contact able to be made.

The Mail say that all staff emails have been disabled and no club work should be undertaken, whilst video analysis from home is also set to end.

It certainly appears that Mike Ashley is cutting everything he can to the bone, though suspending all work by the entire recruitment team sounds a bit like cutting your nose off to spite your face.

If you are looking for positives from this, you could maybe see it as a small sign that the Newcastle United Takeover may well be set to go ahead, with Mike Ashley not caring what kind of mess he would leave behind for new owners…

