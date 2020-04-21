News

Mike Ashley blocked as he prepared to announce Newcastle United takeover – Report

It has been revealed that Mike Ashley was set to confirm the takeover of Newcastle United last week.

The NUFC owner was only ‘hours away’ from formally announcing the deal when halted in his tracks.

Mike Ashley told not to do so by the Saudi PIF financed bidders.

This story has been broken by The Mail and they say that their information is that the imminent new owners informed Ashley that they wanted a formal announcement only AFTER everything has been signed off and all boxes ticked.

The deal is at the stage now where it is with the Premier League to carry out due process and give their seal of approval.

Maybe the most interesting aspect of this story is the identity of the author, with Martin Samuel making the information public.

With Samuel proving to be the NUFC owner’s pet journalist on a number of occasions, defending Mike Ashley and attacking the Newcastle fans and Rafa Benitez (particularly the shameful Mike Ashley PR statement Samuel published in July 2019), this information will clearly have come from the (current…) owner’s side of things.

The clearest public sign yet from Mike Ashley and his minions that this NUFC takeover is indeed on the final stretch.

The secondary ‘scoop’ in this new report from The Mail journalist was that Mike Ashley will bank at least £17m even if the takeover falls at the final hurdle.

It was already in the public domain that a deposit had been paid by the Saudi PIF financed bid to secure the deal and The Mail piece says that if for whatever reason the Premier League block the takeover, Mike Ashley would keep that deposit. They state that the deposit is around £17m, with the other £283m to be paid once all the boxes are ticked.

The Premier League is a joke of a league when it comes to governance, a total free for all where pretty much the only rule is that there are no rules. It would be astonishing if they did block this Newcastle United takeover, especially via the laughable fit and proper person’s rule which is not fit for purpose judging by everything that has gone before.

