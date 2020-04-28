News

Mike Ashley allows second and third Newcastle United staff members to come off furlough – Report

On Monday night, we found out that Mike Ashley has taken Steve Nickson off furlough.

Ashley was the first Premier League owner to exploit the government’s job retention scheme, passing responsibility to the taxpayer to financially look after non-playing staff.

Mike Ashley even going so far as to furlough the club’s entire scouting and recruitment team, including its chief, Steve Nickson.

However, The Mail broke the news, saying that Steve Nickson has been taken off furlough so he can work again. They reported that Nickson is now back at work and ‘working on a list of transfer targets on the proviso that Steve Bruce remains in charge, although budgets – as well as market economics – remain unknown.’ Not sure how this all squares up with the impending takeover but regardless, it was ridiculous to furlough the head of recruitment in the first place.

Now on Tuesday, it has been revealed that another two NUFC staff members are back at work after Mike Ashley relented and also allowed them to return.

The Shields Gazette reporting that Newcastle United academy manager Joe Joyce and the club’s head of academy coaching Ben Dawson, are both now back at work at the club’s Benton training base.

The exploitation of the government’s job retention scheme has seen Mike Ashley rightly slated, Norwich City currently the only other club using taxpayers’ cash to help many of their staff finance themselves through this virus crisis.

