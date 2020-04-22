News

Mauricio Pochettino potential appointment at Newcastle United could be delayed by compensation issue

Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily touted to be the new Newcastle United manager.

With imminent new owners set to be looking for a credible boss to progress the club, the Argentine manager has been named alongside Allegri and Benitez as leading contenders.

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019 after five and a half years.

Despite a very low net spend on players in that time, he produced Premier League finishes of fifth, third, second, third and fourth, plus of course getting to the Champions League final in June 2019.

Whilst many reports are claiming Steve Bruce will be allowed to see out the season (whenever it restarts) before getting moved on, others report that the Saudi PIF bidders may very well have somebody lined up already, with talks already held behind closed doors. Which of course is very much allowed if your target is out of work currently, as is the case with Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino.

Major flaws in the reports claiming Bruce would be allowed to see the remaining games out, are at least two-fold. Once football is allowed to be played again, it is very likely there would be a turnaround of only a few week between the remaining games of 2019/20 being played out and then the 2020/21 season kicking off.

Also, the new owners will of course be wanting to draw up plans ASAP to bring in better quality players, something that would need the input of the manager who will be at the heart of the whole new Newcastle United, as they try to undo these wasted years under Mike Ashley.

With Mauricio Pochettino though, there may well be a slight delay in appointing him, if indeed he is top of the Saudi PIF list.

The Evening Standard have revealed that Pochettino has a compensation clause in his deal on leaving Tottenham, saying that if he was taken on by another club within six months of leaving Spurs, the new club would have to pay compensation.

With the Newcastle United takeover set to be completed by early May, unless something very unexpected happens, the Saudi PIF owners would almost certainly delay appointing Mauricio Pochettino if they want him in early on.

Yes they may have incredible wealth but they would only have to wait for the May 19 2020 deadline to pass, before no compensation would be payable for Pochettino.

As things stand, Mauricio Pochettino is on ‘gardening leave’ and as is commonly the practice now at many clubs, rather than a pay-off Spurs continue to pay his £8.5m a year wages until he gets a new club.

Not sure what the Argentine’s wage expectations would be if going to Newcastle but the Evening Standard say they understand Jose Mourinho is on £15m per year as his replacement at Tottenham.

