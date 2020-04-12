News

Martin Tyler greatest Premier League moments – Features Alan Shearer, Steve Bruce and Philippe Albert

Martin Tyler has chosen his top 12 greatest Premier League moments.

He has plenty to choose from, given how he has been THE commentator of this Premier League / Sky Sports era.

Amongst his stand out moments, Newcastle United and characters linked to NUFC feature prominently.

As one of his dozen selections, Martin Tyler picks the Liverpool 4 Newcastle 3 game in 1996, entitling it:

‘Collymore closing in…’

“The best 90 minutes I have ever commentated on” I have claimed ever since, almost from within the commentary itself. On the 24th anniversary of this epic encounter last week, Sky Sports re-broadcasted the whole game and the action still lived up to the billing.

The scenario gave it a head start. Both clubs had a chance of becoming champions in what was only the fourth season of the Premier League, though in the end neither would win it. Maybe the intensity of this extraordinary evening eventually told on all the players in the run-in.

The tempo of the contest was unrelenting. Every turnover of possession led to speedy and skilful counterattacking.

Liverpool led from the second minute with Robbie Fowler’s 34th goal of a prolific season until Les Ferdinand’s 10th-minute equaliser, but were not in front again until Stan Collymore’s winner in added time. 1-0, 1-1, 1-2, 2-2, 2-3, 3-3, 4-3!

Two goals for Fowler. Two goals for Collymore. David Ginola and Faustino Asprilla joined “Sir Les” on the Newcastle scoresheet. All such eminent attacking talents. The decisive goal also owed much to contributions from two greats, John Barnes and Ian Rush. Big names shone in a very big game.

For me, the very best.’

The Sky Sports man then also picking on the most beautiful strikes ever…

‘Philippe Albert’s wonder goal’

‘Two months after his wonderful moment at Selhurst Park, David Beckham was on the receiving end at St James’ Park of another iconic Premier League goal, which completed a 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

Newcastle had pushed them all the way in the title race the previous season and had now added Alan Shearer to an attacking repertoire which had already earned them the nickname of “The Entertainers”.

The Magpies had fresh and painful memories of a 4-0 defeat against Alex Ferguson’s team in the Charity Shield and needed no extra motivation on this October Sunday afternoon. Shearer’s customary goal had made it 4-0, adding to a whip of a strike by David Ginola, a fine header from Les Ferdinand, all this after defender Darren Peacock had opened the Newcastle account.

Fellow defender Philippe Albert was determined not to be outdone in the goalscoring bragging rights among the boys at the back. With seven minutes to go he decided to chip in – in more ways than one.

Peter Schmeichel was full of frustration by this stage and was out by his penalty spot. Albert saw his chance, executed it perfectly, and floated in Newcastle’s fifth.

It was truly regal from “Prince” Albert!’

In addition, Martin Tyler picks out two other Premier League moments that feature two characters closely connected to NUFC.

One of those is the dramatic final day of the season when Alan Shearer picked up his Premier League winners medal. Entitling it ‘Blackburn’s final-day drama’, Tyler recounts how Blackburn lost to Liverpool but Man Utd could only draw 1-1 with West Ham, meaning Blackburn won the 1994/95 Premier League title.

Meanwhile, it is Steve Bruce who features in the other one.

Martin Tyler describing it as ‘Steve Bruce and the birth of Fergie Time’, a key win in April 1993 that set Man Utd on their way to winning the first ever Premier League title. Trailing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday, Steve Bruce equalised, then in the sixth minute of added time (which should never have been so long), Bruce then scored the winner as well.

From that day on it became a running joke how often Man Utd were given obscene amounts of added injury time when losing or chasing a winner.

