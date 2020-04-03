News

Manchester United players take unilateral decision to donate millions to NHS

Great to see Manchester United players showing leadership.

Friday bringing news of a major donation to the NHS.

A big topic of conversation at the minute is how Premier League players are collectively going to do their bit to hell in this virus crisis.

However, independent of any collective effort coordinated by the PFA, the Manchester United players have gone ahead with a unilateral effort first.

The Mail report that the Man Utd squad have gone without 30% of a month’s wages.

The pay cut was agreed on condition that the money was used to benefit the local NS, health centres and hospitals in the Manchester area, to help in the fight against the virus.

The newspaper says that it was the much vilified Ed Woodward who put forward the idea to Man Utd captain Harry Maguire, with agreement of the squad to the idea said to be overwhelming.

With so many high earners at the club, the one month 30% cut means that the Manchester United players have been able to donate £3.5m to their local NHS.

Interesting to see now whether the Newcastle United squad and those of the other 18 Premier League clubs will now follow the lead of the Manchester United players.

