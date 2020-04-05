News

Manchester City have announced that they won’t be copying shameless actions of Mike Ashley and others

Fair play to Manchester City.

A club spokesperson confirming on Sunday that they are doing the right thing during this international crisis.

Manchester City well and truly now occupying the moral high ground.

Mike Ashley was the first Premier League club owner to disgracefully abuse the government’s furlough scheme, the billionaire businessman passing responsibility for financially supporting the club’s lowest paid staff to the taxpayer.

The government’s emergency job retention scheme intended to support those desperately in need of help, only to be ruthlessly exploited by some.

Following Ashley’s lead, the billionaire owners of Liverpool and Tottenham have done the same.

However, on Sunday, Manchester City have become the first Premier League club to go public and say they definitely won’t use and abuse the government’s job retention scheme.

The club committing to paying all of their staff as per normal: ‘Whilst at the same time doing what we can to support our wider community at this most challenging time for everybody.’

Hopefully we will see other Premier League clubs do the same AND the likes of Newcastle, Spurs and Liverpool reverse their decision and admit they made a ‘mistake’ in trying to avoid being responsible for their own staff.

Sky Sports quoting a spokesperson for Manchester City:

“We can confirm, following a decision by the chairman and board last week, that Manchester City will not be utilising the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

“We remain determined to protect our people, their jobs and our business.

“Whilst at the same time doing what we can to support our wider community at this most challenging time for everybody.”

