Main man at BBC Sport includes Newcastle match in favourite top 10 he’s covered in world football

Interesting article from BBC Sport.

Their chief football writer Phil McNulty picking his 10 favourite and most memorable matches that he has covered in his long career.

Going right back to the 1980s he had plenty to choose from, having worked all round the world covering leagues, cups and international football.

Despite only choosing three three Premier League games amongst his selections, the BBC Sport main man has selected a Newcastle United match. Seen as the other two saw the Premier League won (Man City and Leicester), it is high praise indeed. Also included is a top tier title decider from pre-Premier League days,when Arsenal won at Anfield in 1989 to beat them to the title.

As for the Newcastle game that is amongst World Cup finals, Premier League finales and Champions League epics…no it isn’t the 5-0 victory over Man Utd, sadly.

Instead, we are as usual the losers, that 4-3 match at Anfield back in 1996.

Brilliant for neutrals (as well as Liverpool and Man Utd fans) but not so great for Newcastle supporters…

Phil McNulty explains why he chose this Newcastle United match and then his full top 10 listed from his BBC Sport piece:

Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle United – Anfield, 3 April 1996

‘One of the great Premier League games in which the brilliance and flaws of Kevin Keegan’s superb Newcastle United side were laid bare.

Newcastle had conceded the Premier League leadership to Manchester United, having led by 12 points at one stage, but they still harboured title hopes while Liverpool had similar ambitions.

In a match of searing tension, brilliance, mistakes and a classic finale, Robbie Fowler put Liverpool ahead but Les Ferdinand and David Ginola gave Newcastle the lead.

Fowler restored parity again early in the second half before Tino Asprilla’s touch of class put Newcastle back in front.

Cue Stan Collymore. First with the equaliser, then with the late winner in front of the Kop. Keegan’s dug-out slump illustrated the damage done to Newcastle’s title tilt.’

The full top 10 from the BBC Sport man:

Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal – Anfield, 26 May 1989

Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle United – Anfield, 3 April 1996

England 1-1 Germany – Euro ’96 semi-final at Wembley, 26 June 1996 (Germany win 6-5 on penalties)

Germany 1-5 England – World Cup qualifier, Munich’s Olympiastadion, 1 September 2001

France 1-1 Italy – World Cup final, Berlin’s Olympiastadion, 9 July 2006 (Italy win 5-3 on penalties)

Manchester City 3-2 Queens Park Rangers – Etihad Stadium, 13 May 2012

Bayern Munich 1-1 Chelsea – Champions League final, Munich’s AllianzArena, 19 May 2012 (Chelsea win 4-3 on penalties)

Brazil 1-7 Germany – World Cup semi-final, Estadio Minerao, 8 July 2014

Leicester City 3 Everton 1 – King Power Stadium, 7 May 2016

Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham – Champions League quarter-final, Etihad Stadium, 17 April 2019 (Spurs win on away goals)

