Leeds United confirm legendary Geordie England defender in hospital with virus

For older Newcastle United fans, a mention of Norman Hunter will make them wince.

A mainstay of the ‘dirty’ but excellent Leeds United team of the 70s, his ‘bites your legs’ nickname was well earned.

The Geordie defender was also a class England international, part of the 1966 World Cup winning squad though he didn’t get a chance to play due to the tough competition provided by Jack Charlton and Bobby Moore.

Norman Hunter was also part of the England squad for Mexico 1970, a late sub in the 3-2 defeat by West Germany when England threw away a great chance to win back to back world cups.

My dad used to go man that Newcastle United had let such a quality player leave the area and play for Leeds United of all clubs, back in the day there was a lot of friction between NUFC and Leeds.

Born and bred in Gateshead, sad to hear on Friday morning that it has been confirmed Norman Hunter is now in hospital having contracted the virus.

Good luck to him (and everybody else fighting this virus) in his battle back to health hopefully.

Leeds United official statement:

‘We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public and the media to respect the wishes of Norman and his family and to give them the space they need during this difficult time.

Keep battling Norman, we are all with you.’

