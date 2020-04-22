News

Lee Charnley to leave immediately after Newcastle United takeover – Sky Sports

Lee Charnley is set to leave Newcastle United in the very near future.

Sky Sports reporting that their information is that once the takeover is formally confirmed, Ashley’s Managing Director will no longer be employed by the football club.

The Saudi PIF takeover is currently in the hands of the Premier League.

They are going through the box ticking due process, including carrying out the infamous fit and proper person test.

Reports say that it will take four weeks at the very most to carry out the checks, which would mean a change of ownership confirmed by the end of the first week in May, with the Premier League having started their checks around the 9 April according to The Athletic.

Sky Sports say that Lee Charnley has indicated he would be willing to stay on for at least an initial period to help with the handover from Mike Ashley BUT that the new owners instead want him out of the door as soon as the deal is done.

In normal circumstances/clubs, the MD/CEO would almost always stay on for at least a brief period of time to help make the change as smooth as possible BUT Newcastle United have been no normal club these past 13 years under Mike Ashley.

Just as Bruce, Pardew, McClaren and Carver have been used as patsies on the football side, Lee Charnley has done a similar role away from the football side.

There to take as much of the blame as possible instead of Ashley, Lee Charnley has played his full part in the farce of trying to pretend things are done properly, the only named director to tick a legal box as NUFC have operated without a board of directors, whilst he is also the token named executive at St James Park but in reality Ashley’s inner circle – especially Justin Barnes – have been the ones with power at Newcastle United on behalf of Mike Ashley.

Lee Charnley has been happy to have his name put alongside many shameful actions carried out by Ashley and like him, will never be forgiven for what has gone on at St James Park over the years.

When he leaves Newcastle United, it will stick in the throats of fans that no doubt Lee Charnley will be entitled to a significant pay-off.

However, it will be a very positive day overall in reality when he leaves, as at last NUFC are set to be ran as a proper football club, with ambition and skilled professional people deciding strategy and running the club.

