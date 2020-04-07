News

La Liga President gives three financial loss estimates due to virus – Bad, Very bad, Disaster

La Liga President Javier Tebas has been looking ahead at all kinds of possible scenarios as to when football might return in Spain.

He has also been addressing the financial implications from the least worst scenario to the very worst.

The La Liga boss says he is not contemplating a failure to complete the domestic campaign (La Liga has 11 rounds of matches still to play).

Tebas says nothing will happen until the virus situation improves and then the Spanish government give the go ahead.

As things stand, UEFA have suggested three possible dates for football to return in La Liga – 28 May, 6 June or 28 June. Though once again, it is a moving target, with the virus situation dictating.

Training for Spanish clubs won’t return for La Liga clubs at least until after 26 April, although that date very likely to be extended in the meantime. A return to training would be the first sign of the chain of events needed before eventually competitive games could happen.

Asked about the financial implications, the La Liga President outlined the harsh reality of total losses for Spanish clubs in three different scenarios.

The least worst case scenario would be a relatively quick return for La Liga matches with fans allowed in grounds. Tebas accepts this scenario is very unlikely but even if it was, he predicts losses for clubs of at least 150m euros (approx £132m).

A return with games played behind closed doors would equal losses of around 300m euros (approx £264m).

Whilst if there is no return this summer and the La Liga 2019/20 season is not completed, he thinks losses of 1billion euros (approx £881m) could be expected.

La Liga President Javier Tebas:

“Of all the different scenarios we have been looking at with UEFA to go back to competing, the most probable ones are 28 May, 6 June or 28 June.

“We can’t say an exact date.

“This will be given to us by the authorities in Spain but we still have time to get back to training before that.

“If we are looking at the economic impact, including the money we would get from European competitions, the revenue Spanish clubs would miss out on if we don’t get back playing again is 1billion euros.

“If we do get playing but without spectators, it would be 300m.

“Even if we get back to playing with spectators, the damage this situation has already caused would be 150m euros.”

