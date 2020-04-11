News

Kieron Dyer explains how John Stones is the new Titus Bramble

Kieron Dyer was signed from Ipswich Town back in summer 1999.

The midfielder arriving at St James Park in a £6m deal, Ruud Gullit the Newcastle manager at the time.

Very quickly he (Gullit) was replaced by Sir Bobby Robson and the Geordie knight added other players from his old club.

Darren Ambrose was one, as well as Titus Bramble who arrived from Ipswich for £6m in summer 2002.

Kieron Dyer reunited with his former teammate.

The two of them actually both left Newcastle at the same time, summer 2007, Titus Bramble on a free transfer to Wigan (before moving to Sunderland), whilst Kieron Dyer went to West Ham for £6m.

Kieron Dyer has now been asked to name the greatest 11 players he played with at Ipswich and choosing Titus Bramble, has made some interesting observations.

Dyer says the former Newcastle United centre-back was a ‘very good player’ but every time he made a mistake a goal usually followed.

The now retired midfielder comparing him strongly to John Stones at Manchester City.

For many Newcastle fans, they will simply see both Stones and especially Bramble as defenders who make/made too many mistakes and cost their teams too many goals…

Kieron Dyer talking to the East Anglian Daily Times:

“Titus Bramble was a very good player.

“I look at John Stones today and I see a lot of Titus in him.

“There was a time when it seemed every time Titus made a mistake it led to a goal. It is just what happened.

“Then I look at John Stones and there was a time it was the same for him.

“Every time he slipped over, it’s a goal. Or one bad pass and it’s a goal.

“But Titus, like Stones was quick, strong, powerful, had two great feet, great tackler.

“And who can forget Titus’ goal against Sunderland when he ran almost the whole length of the pitch to score in front of the North Stand.”

