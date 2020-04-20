Opinion

Keep your feet on the ground – This hasn’t happened yet

Am I the only person that’s not getting too carried away in all of this hype?

I have seen and read some ridiculous headlines on google when I’ve typed in Newcastle United takeover.

Most of them from the local comic as usual and some from the usual sensationalised suspects.

I have also read some very sad and bitter articles / comments from people that have come over as extremely jealous.

The reality is, nothing has happened yet.

I have not read anything, or heard anything, that convinces me that this Newcastle United takeover is definitely happening.

The paperwork that has been submitted to Companies House costs pennies and means absolutely nothing at all.

Amanda Staveley has been involved before and played along with our illustrious owner in my humble opinion.

We are all fully aware what our rotten and toxic regime is capable of, so why believe it this time?

It’s Staveley again, the same rumours that have been circling for years now. What makes anyone really think this is genuine?

Yes it seems different as everyone from Sky Sports to the BBC have hung their hat on it…but there is nothing concrete.

The thing is, there is no relevant or dramatic news about at present, except the virus / lockdown etc of course, so this has been blown up out of all proportion.

This really does seem like the very typical monotonous propaganda exercise we have come to expect from our toxic regime.

I get the feeling it’s the same as all of his past PR Stunts, that everyone has been taken in by before.

Let’s hope I’m wrong this time and the optimism is grounded in real substance.

