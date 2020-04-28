News

Journalist close to Steve Bruce says Mike Ashley has kept him totally in dark on Newcastle United takeover

Whilst Mike Ashley fled in disgrace to his second home in Miami as the UK went into lockdown, Steve Bruce also deserted Tyneside in March for his second home in the north west.

Nothing has really been heard from the NUFC Head Coach since then.

Whilst other Premier League clubs have regularly updated their fans on news and explanations of decisions taken during this virus crisis, along with regular updates from the manager / head coach, Newcastle supporters instead met with total contempt.

Nice to see we are not alone.

The journalist closest to the NUFC Head Coach (bonding with Steve Bruce when he was at Sunderland), has now revealed that Mike Ashley has treat Bruce with equal contempt.

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards stating that Steve Bruce has been kept completely in the dark by the club’s owner, with zero contact and no guidance whatsoever on what is happening with the Newcastle United takeover.

Edwards says that like the rest of us, Steve Bruce has to rely on the media as to what is supposedly happening at the club. The journalist declaring: ‘Sums up the confusion at the club and the shoddy way this has been handled. Again. Like so much of the last 13 years.’

The only surprise is surely…if anybody is surprised.

Only his very inner circle in the retail empire are not treated with total contempt by Mike Ashley.

Just because the likes of Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce have been willing patsies for Ashley, won’t make any difference to the NUFC owner, treating them like he treats pretty much everybody else, with that total contempt.

Embarrassing media reports tried to link Mike Ashley arriving back in the UK with the Newcastle United takeover but with the high street now set to progressively open up in the coming weeks, clearly his focus and return is all about trying to prevent his retail empire suffering a fatal blow, the virus situation having been compounded by disastrous PR own goals due to Ashley’s moves before leaving for Miami.

As for Newcastle United, Bruce’s son Alex indicated last week (see below) that his father had heard nothing about the takeover and thanks to the update from Luke Edwards, clearly nothing has changed.

Like the fans, Steve Bruce will be hoping for clarity on the takeover ASAP.

Newcastle supporter looking forward to getting their club back and Steve Bruce in line for a significant pay-off, sooner rather than later as new owners will at last look to repair the neglect and zero ambition of 13 years of Mike Ashley.

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph via Twitter:

“Steve Bruce STILL hasn’t been told what is happening with Newcastle United takeover.

“No contact with Mike Ashley, no guidance on timescale.

“All updates gained from media.

“Sums up the confusion at the club and the shoddy way this has been handled.

“Again. Like so much of the last 13 years.

“If he’s going Ashley will leave as he arrived. Indifferent, belligerent and uncommunicative.”

Alex Bruce speaking to Football Insider and asked on Thursday 23 April if his dad had heard anything about the Newcastle United takeover:

“Hand on heart, haven’t heard a thing.

“I see my dad every day, more or less, he lives over the back from me.

“I’ve seen certain comments, Sam Allardyce the other day saying he [Steve Bruce] must be really worried, but trust me, if you could see him he’s very, very, very relaxed.

“He has forgotten more than most about football, he’s been in the game that long so he doesn’t worry himself about things that are totally out of his control.

“He just keeps his head down and whatever will be, will be.

“He loves being Newcastle manager but when there’s a takeover in place, you just have to watch this space.

“He’s very very relaxed.

“No one knows when the season’s going to be up and running again but there’s nothing set in stone.

“By all accounts, it’s very very quiet.”

