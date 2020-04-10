News

Jonjo Shelvey makes Sky Sports Alternative Premier League Team of the Season

Sky Sports have named Jonjo Shelvey in an alternative Premier League team of the season.

This ‘Alternative Premier League Team of the Season is a ‘Finishing XI’ for the 2019/20 season so far.

Sky Sports say that this is ‘a side full of the most ruthless finishers, with players converting a higher percentage of chances than anyone else at their position.’

The description of ‘ruthless finisher’ isn’t one that you would have attached to Jonjo Shelvey previously, the last three Premier League seasons had seen him score just once in each (2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19) of them.

Indeed, before this 2019/20 season, Shelvey had only scored 13 Premier League goals in his entire career and six of those came in 2013/14 for Swansea.

Scoring in the first away game (lost 3-1) at Norwich, Jonjo Shelvey then had a real six game/five week hotspot, scoring four times between 2 November 2019 and 8 December 2020, against West Ham, Sheffield United, Man City and Southampton.

Jonjo Shelvey making this Sky Sports team due to the remarkable statistic of scoring his five goals from just 10 shots on target this season.

The full Sky Sports ‘Finishing Eleven’ is below and includes Ben Foster as the only PL goalkeeper to have had a shot on target this season.

One other NUFC fact that Sky Sports pick out is: ‘Perhaps surprisingly, no players from Newcastle – who have scored more goals via defenders than any other team this season – make the line-up.’

Newcastle United defenders scoring 12 of the 25 Premier League goals in 29 matches so far.

Full Sky Sports 2019/20 Finishing Eleven:

Ben Foster

Ricardo Pereira

Adam Webster

Virgil van Dijk

Marcos Alonso

Todd Cantwell

Jonjo Shelvey

Dele Alli

Sadio Mane

Jamie Vardy

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

