Jermaine Jenas says criticism of Premier League players is an ‘absolute joke’

Jermaine Jenas is the latest to stand up on behalf of Premier League players.

The former Newcastle United and England midfielder reacting to the criticism that has been levelled at current players, with regard to doing their bit during the virus crisis.

Jermaine Jenas calling the criticism from politicians and the like ‘an absolute joke’.

The last 24 hours have seen both players themselves and people in the media, saying that the Premier League rank and file are more than ready to do their bit, however, they are worried that if they take a simple pay cut with no conditions, it will simply mean unscrupulous PL club owners will be the ones who reap the benefits.

Jermaine Jenas backs up this view, saying the Premier League players: ‘are happy to put money into a pot, rather than it just vanishing. They want to have an influence as to where this money is going.’

Jermaine Jenas speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live:

“The criticism levelled at Premier League players…an absolute joke.

“Their hearts are in the right place.

“They wanted to have control over where money goes.

“Essentially, if the players take a wage cut, the beneficiaries are the clubs.

“Their main concern is what is happening to this money.

“They are happy to put money into a pot, rather than it just vanishing.

“They want to have an influence as to where this money is going.

“Is it going to the NHS, school meals?

“They want control over that.

“They don’t want to be dictated to by the Premier League and they don’t want to have no idea where the money’s gone.”

