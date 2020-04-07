News

James Perch picks 7 Newcastle United players in greatest 11 he played with but apologises for another

James Perch is now 34 and continuing his playing career at Scunthorpe United.

His career taking in the likes of QPR, Nottingham Forest and Wigan as well.

However, clearly his three years at Newcastle United have left the biggest impression.

After doing such a brilliant job of getting NUFC promoted as champions having to rely on loans and frees to supplement his squad after Mike Ashley sold many players after relegation, Chris Hughton found it a similar story in summer 2010.

Minimal money was made available to Hughton to deal with a return to the Premier League and along with brilliant moves for Cheick Tiote (£3.5m) and Hatem Ben Arfa (on loan), the NUFC boss brought in the versatile James Perch for a bargain fee of around £1m.

James Perch one of those players who left fans scratching their heads when he signed BUT over time became a real fans favourite, giving it everything, whether playing right-back, left-back, centre-back, or even central midfield at times.

Perch apologises for leaving out Jonas Gutierrez but picks another seven former Newcastle players in his top eleven, although Chris Hughton (and Alan Pardew!) miss out on the manager’s spot.

When Newcastle finished fifth in the Premier League in 2011/12, James Perch played in 25 of the 38 PL games, starting 13 and sub in another 12.

The clubs James Perch has played for:

2004-2010 Nottingham Forest

2010-2013 Newcastle United

2013-2015 Wigan

2015-2018 QPR

2018 – Scunthorpe United

James Perch tells the official Scunthorpe United site the greatest manager and 11 players he has played under/with:

MANAGER:

Billy Davies (Nottingham Forest)

TEAM:

GK: Alex Smithies (QPR)

RB: Danny Simpson (Newcastle United)

“He was a top pro when I was at Newcastle, he worked hard in training and always turned up in games, a model professional really.”

CB: Wes Morgan (Nottingham Forest)

CB: Fabricio Coloccini (Newcastle United)

“He was a ball-playing centre-half that read the game very well. He had a great pass, and could’ve played in midfield if he wanted to. He’s a good friend of mine, and worked very hard to learn English during his time with the Magpies.”

LB: Jose Enrique (Newcastle United)

“He’s another one from my time at Newcastle, he was quick and very good on the ball, no one could really get past him.

“He went on to play for Liverpool which was a great move for him.”

DM: Cheick Tiote (Newcastle United)

“Sadly Cheick passed away a couple of years ago, he was an unbelievable player.

“His intensity on the pitch was great, he could do everything, a bit like Kante! He was a great lad, and that goal against Arsenal was probably his best ever.”

CM: Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United)

“I remember when he came over from Lille, he was pretty unknown, but when he played for (Newcastle) he flourished.

“He went on to to play for France and rightly so, he was so composed on the ball and his passing range was a joke!

“He scored goals and earned his big move to PSG.”

CM: Ravel Morrison (QPR)

RW: Kris Commons (Nottingham Forest)

ST: Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United)

“I only played with him for 18 months or so, but when he came in from Germany, everything he hit went in!

“That season he played number nine for us at Newcastle he was unbelievable, scoring all kinds of goals. He was unorthodox, but he always found the back of the net which is what matters.”

LW: Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United)

“I’ve said many times how good he was.

“He could and should’ve been one of the top 10 players in the world, his speed, finishing and technique was world class.

“Much like Ravel, if his mentality was right he’d definitely have been up there.

“To witness some of his skills first-hand was a privilege.”

THREE WHO MISSED OUT:

Jonas Gutierrez (Newcastle United)

“I feel bad for leaving him out. He gave Newcastle 100% and more.

“The fans loved him for his determination, work rate and application to games.

“To come through his battle with cancer and get back playing, shows exactly what kind of character he is.”

Nedum Onuoha (QPR)

Callum McManaman (Wigan)

